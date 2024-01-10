en English
Africa

Motorists’ Concern Rises Over Crack in Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
A growing sense of unease is enveloping motorists using the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway, as they grapple with the sudden appearance of a substantial crack at the 141km marker. This crack, which is thought to be the handiwork of illegal gold panners who have excavated tunnels underneath the road, has sparked unprecedented alarm among the community.

The Unsettling Discovery

Details of this unsettling situation emerged through a social media alert that was widely circulated within Matabeleland South province. The alert highlighted a substantial crack that extends across the road, connecting with what appears to be an entrance to an underground tunnel. Despite the source of this revelation remaining unverified, the potential hazard it presents to motorists cannot be ignored.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

In the wake of this alarming reveal, attempts were made to gather comments from Mandla Gumbo, the road engineer for Matabeleland South province. Regrettably, these efforts have proven unsuccessful to date. In the absence of official confirmation or clarification, anxiety among motorists is understandably escalating.

The Vital Lifeline at Risk

The Beitbridge-Gwanda Road is more than just an ordinary roadway; it is a crucial lifeline that accommodates substantial traffic, including heavy haulage trucks. This significance has been further amplified recently as many Zimbabweans working in South Africa have been returning home for the festive season, thereby increasing activity on this already bustling highway.

A statement, which is yet to be authenticated, has warned that this hazardous condition on the road, specifically along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, is under close surveillance by the authorities. It also hinted at the possibility of road closure should the situation deteriorate further. A brief video clip accompanying the statement visually illustrates the severity of the crack. As the situation unfolds, the safety and well-being of motorists remains paramount.

