Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024: A Quest for Social Change Begins; Jude Maboné Stands Up for Heart Health

The race for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2024 crown has officially begun, with online registrations now open for aspiring models. This year's event, the second edition of the national pageant, promises a focus on social change and inclusivity, throwing open its doors to Zimbabwean citizens of all ages, races, and colors, irrespective of marital status or parenthood.

Seeking an Ambassador for Social Change

Organizers of the pageant are keen on unearthing a beauty queen who embodies the essence of Brand Zimbabwe and can address the nation's social issues effectively. Tendai Hunda, the National pageant director, emphasized the importance of an early start to allow the national queen ample preparation time before stepping onto the global stage.

Auditions and Timeline

Registration will close in April, and auditions are set to commence on March 30 in Mutare and Masvingo before moving on to Harare and Bulawayo. The auditions will wrap up on April 13. The top 30 ambassadors for social change will be unveiled on April 27, which will be followed by a public voting process.

Crowning Event and Boot Camp

The pageant's crowning event is scheduled for May 18, while a boot camp for the contestants will take place from May 11 to May 18 at a location yet to be disclosed. The boot camp is a crucial part of the contestants' journey, allowing them to hone their skills and prepare for the national and, potentially, the global stage.

In a parallel development, former Miss District of Columbia and Miss America contestant, Jude Maboné, is leveraging her platform to champion proactive heart health and preparedness for cardiac emergencies. Maboné, who has survived six heart attacks, is advocating for increased funding for heart disease research and working with organizations to implement Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in schools. Her campaign also aims to destigmatize heart disease and promote awareness for cases where causes remain unidentified.