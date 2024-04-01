Macheke Widow Assaulted on Her Farm by White Farmer, Police Investigate

A 60-year-old widow from Macheke has courageously stepped forward to file a police report against a white farmer accused of invading her property and assaulting her, leaving her with severe injuries. The incident has stirred significant concern and is currently under investigation by local authorities, highlighting issues of land disputes and personal safety in the region.

Assault at Yardford Farm

Maivepi Jiti, the aggrieved widow, owns Yardford Farm, a legacy from her late husband, Golden Jiti, a notable farmer who passed away in a car accident ten years ago. The altercation occurred when Jiti returned from a holiday to find Lee Saunders farming on her property without consent. Saunders, who had reportedly come from Zambia, allegedly turned aggressive when confronted, assaulting Jiti and causing her substantial physical harm. The attack not only left Jiti with bruises and blunt chest trauma but also instilled a deep sense of fear due to Saunders' ongoing threats.

Police and Medical Reports

The severity of Jiti's injuries was confirmed by a medical affidavit dated March 28, detailing the extent of the trauma she endured. Despite Jiti's efforts to seek justice, she expressed frustration over the police's slow response to her report, filed under case numbers RRB5764751 and CR70/03/24. The lack of immediate action to arrest and charge Saunders has added to her distress. Furthermore, attempts to reach the Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson for comments were unsuccessful, leaving many questions unanswered about the investigation's progress.

Community Reaction and Concerns

The incident at Yardford Farm has spotlighted the broader issues of land rights and personal safety within the community. Jiti's ordeal has resonated with many, raising concerns over the protection of property rights and the recourse available to victims of such assaults. As the investigation continues, the community and observers alike await decisive action from the authorities to address this grave matter and ensure such incidents do not recur.

As the story of Maivepi Jiti unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by landowners in Zimbabwe, particularly widows vulnerable to disputes and aggression. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how similar cases are handled in the future, underlining the importance of swift and fair justice to maintain peace and order in the community.