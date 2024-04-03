LSZ Refutes Claims of Lawyers Misusing Trust Funds; Asserts Misinterpretation of Facts

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has publicly denounced allegations suggesting widespread misappropriation of trust funds by lawyers, clarifying misconceptions stemming from a recently published book. The society emphasized the inaccuracies in the reported number of lawyers under investigation for trust fund malfeasance, describing the media portrayal as a gross misinterpretation of reality aimed at undermining the legal profession's integrity.

Correcting the Record

In response to the controversial media reports, LSZ highlighted the launch of Mr. Lloyd Mativenga Mhishi's book, "Being the Best Lawyer," which was misconstrued by some commentators as an exposé on unethical practices within the legal field. Instead, the book, endorsed by the LSZ and its secretary Mr. Edward Mapara, serves as a motivational guide based on Mhishi's personal experiences, aiming to foster positive behavioral change among lawyers. LSZ's statement vehemently refutes the alleged statistics on lawyer misconduct, labeling such claims as "woefully inaccurate" and a disservice to both the public and the legal profession.

Media Misinterpretations and LSZ's Stance

LSZ expressed concern over the misrepresentation of the book's contents and the subsequent generalization of its message into an unfounded attack on the profession. The society criticized the reliance on erroneous statistics, which purportedly suggested that around 700 lawyers were under investigation for trust fund theft, a figure grossly inflated and detached from reality. Such misreporting, according to LSZ, not only sows unnecessary alarm among the public but also tarnishes the reputation of the legal profession unjustly.

Efforts to Maintain Professional Integrity

Despite the challenges posed by these inaccuracies, LSZ reassured the public of its commitment to maintaining the profession's integrity through rigorous regulation and oversight. The society outlined its process for handling complaints against lawyers, which includes thorough investigations, the imposition of deterrent measures, and, in serious cases, referrals to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal (LPDT). LSZ emphasized that the actual number of lawyers deregistered over a span of more than 40 years has not even reached 100, contrary to the inflated figures circulating in the media. This stringent regulatory framework, LSZ argues, ensures that the legal profession in Zimbabwe remains a trustworthy and integral part of the justice system.

By setting the record straight, the Law Society of Zimbabwe aims to restore public confidence in the legal profession and underscore its unwavering dedication to upholding justice, the rule of law, and professional integrity within Zimbabwe.