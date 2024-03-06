Lamas Ellz Drops 'Summer Vibe' with Sandra Ndebele & Mzoe7: A Tribute to Empowered Women

In an electrifying fusion of talent, Lamas Ellz, also known as Lorrance Melvine Nkomazane, has released 'Summer Vibe,' a track that not only promises to be this season's anthem but also serves as a powerful tribute to empowered women around the globe. Joining forces with the multi-award-winning Afro-Pop sensation Sandra Ndebele and 'Asambeni' hitmaker Mzoe7, the song arrives just in time for the month dedicated to celebrating women worldwide. Produced by SeeWellTone and Collus Move, the music video, edited by Keaitse Films, is a vibrant showcase of joy and empowerment.

Behind the Music: Inspiration and Collaboration

Lamas Ellz shared the inspiration behind 'Summer Vibe,' stating, "It aims to celebrate empowered women worldwide, encouraging them to express themselves fully through the art of dancing." The song's release aligns perfectly with International Women's Day, highlighting the significant contributions and achievements of women in society. Reflecting on the collaboration with Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, Lamas expressed immense admiration for her accomplishments, making her a fitting collaborator for a song dedicated to celebrating the empowerment of women.

The Power of Creative Partnerships

Working with Sandra Ndebele and Mzoe7 presented Lamas with invaluable lessons both in music and business. "I've learned a lot from these two creatives," he remarked, acknowledging the rich experience gained from this collaboration. Moreover, Lamas Ellz's involvement in the upcoming Hustlers Summit at Barbourfields Stadium signals his growing influence in the music industry and his dedication to empowering others through his art and business acumen.

A Celebration of Empowerment and Achievement

The release of 'Summer Vibe' is more than just the launch of a new song; it's a celebration of the achievements and empowerment of women globally. Lamas Ellz's decision to release the track during a month dedicated to celebrating women underscores the song's message of empowerment, joy, and the importance of self-expression through dance. As Lamas prepares to perform live at the Hustlers Summit, his work continues to inspire and empower, echoing the sentiments of empowerment initiatives worldwide.