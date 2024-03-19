Kinah The Music Empowers Zimbabwe Arts Industry, Launches Solo Career

Shekinah Ndlovu, known artistically as Kinah The Music, is transforming the Zimbabwe arts scene through his foundation, the Action With Drive Association. This initiative aims to nurture young talent in the arts by offering instrumental training, songwriting workshops, and competitive platforms for emerging artists. Ndlovu, who began his journey as a guitarist for acclaimed musicians, has ventured into a solo career with several tracks to his name, showcasing his commitment to not just creating music but also fostering a supportive community for artists.

A Foundation for Change

Action With Drive Association, founded by Ndlovu, is a beacon of hope for aspiring artists in Zimbabwe. By organizing competitions and offering training in musical instruments and songwriting, the foundation is paving the way for the next generation of artists. Its programs also include community service, encouraging artists to give back through donations and entertainment. This holistic approach not only develops their artistic skills but also instills a sense of responsibility and community.

From Guitarist to Solo Artist

Ndlovu's musical journey is a testament to his passion and dedication. Starting in 2017 as a guitarist for notable Zimbabwean musicians, he launched his solo career in 2021 with the single 'Uncertainty.' His discography now includes titles like 'Adamant Lovers,' 'Ran Out Of Time,' and 'Fool For Your Love.' Beyond music, Ndlovu explores other creative outlets like scriptwriting, poetry, and chess, showcasing his multifaceted talent and adventurous spirit.

Awards and Recognition

Ndlovu's contributions to the arts have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, he was honored with the National Arts Merit Awards Outstanding Newcomer award, a testament to his impact on the Zimbabwe arts scene. Additionally, his work earned him an Influential and Ecosystem Builders in Zimbabwe certificate in the previous year, further cementing his role as a pivotal figure in the industry. Through his foundation and music, Ndlovu continues to inspire and empower artists, aiming for international recognition such as a Grammy award to bring pride to his country.

Shekinah Ndlovu's journey from a supporting guitarist to a solo artist and philanthropist highlights the transformative power of music and community. Through the Action With Drive Association, he is not only creating a platform for young artists to thrive but is also shaping the future of the Zimbabwe arts industry. As he continues to expand his creative horizons and uplift fellow artists, Ndlovu's legacy is a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.