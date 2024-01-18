Kamativi Mining Company Revives Infrastructure and Mining in Zimbabwe

In a significant stride towards infrastructural development, the Kamativi Mining Company (KMC)—a partnership between Sichuan Pude Technology of China and Zimbabwe Mining Development Company—has been diligently working on constructing and rehabilitating roads in Kamativi, Zimbabwe. The company’s efforts stem from the revival of mining operations where lithium is being extracted from an old tin mine.

Reviving Kamativi’s Infrastructure

Since its commencement, KMC has built nearly 4km of new road and is currently involved in rehabilitating a 20km stretch of the Cross Dete-Binga Road. The Kamativi Tin Mine, which was shuttered in 1994 due to an international slump in tin prices, was once a major employer with around 3,000 workers and a projected lifespan surpassing 40 years. The mine’s closure converted Kamativi into a desolate ghost town, with the area’s roads, buildings, water, and power facilities falling victim to vandalism.

Spodumene Production Fuels Infrastructure Development

With the mine’s reopening, now aimed at producing spodumene concentrate—a primary lithium ore—with a plan to boost production from 1,000 to 6,000 tonnes annually beginning in June, KMC has also directed investments towards local infrastructure. This includes resurfacing roads from the mine’s main gate to the Cross Dete-Binga road, and tarring portions leading to various local facilities.

Reconnecting Kamativi to Essential Services

In addition to road developments, KMC is also addressing the area’s utilities by working on reconnecting Kamativi to the national power grid and water services. Despite some community concerns regarding the rerouting of a road, which would necessitate longer walks for transportation access, KMC has assured more infrastructural advancements, including the construction of a bus rank within Kamativi. The government has highlighted the Cross Dete-Binga Road as a vital route urgently requiring repair due to damage from rain and heavy trucks. Other roads in the Matabeleland North region are also in need of attention.

The local leaders and community members have shown gratitude for these developments, attributing them to the efforts of President Mnangagwa’s administration and the investment brought to Kamativi by KMC.