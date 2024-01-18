en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Zimbabwe

Kamativi Mining Company Revives Infrastructure and Mining in Zimbabwe

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
Kamativi Mining Company Revives Infrastructure and Mining in Zimbabwe

In a significant stride towards infrastructural development, the Kamativi Mining Company (KMC)—a partnership between Sichuan Pude Technology of China and Zimbabwe Mining Development Company—has been diligently working on constructing and rehabilitating roads in Kamativi, Zimbabwe. The company’s efforts stem from the revival of mining operations where lithium is being extracted from an old tin mine.

Reviving Kamativi’s Infrastructure

Since its commencement, KMC has built nearly 4km of new road and is currently involved in rehabilitating a 20km stretch of the Cross Dete-Binga Road. The Kamativi Tin Mine, which was shuttered in 1994 due to an international slump in tin prices, was once a major employer with around 3,000 workers and a projected lifespan surpassing 40 years. The mine’s closure converted Kamativi into a desolate ghost town, with the area’s roads, buildings, water, and power facilities falling victim to vandalism.

Spodumene Production Fuels Infrastructure Development

With the mine’s reopening, now aimed at producing spodumene concentrate—a primary lithium ore—with a plan to boost production from 1,000 to 6,000 tonnes annually beginning in June, KMC has also directed investments towards local infrastructure. This includes resurfacing roads from the mine’s main gate to the Cross Dete-Binga road, and tarring portions leading to various local facilities.

Reconnecting Kamativi to Essential Services

In addition to road developments, KMC is also addressing the area’s utilities by working on reconnecting Kamativi to the national power grid and water services. Despite some community concerns regarding the rerouting of a road, which would necessitate longer walks for transportation access, KMC has assured more infrastructural advancements, including the construction of a bus rank within Kamativi. The government has highlighted the Cross Dete-Binga Road as a vital route urgently requiring repair due to damage from rain and heavy trucks. Other roads in the Matabeleland North region are also in need of attention.

The local leaders and community members have shown gratitude for these developments, attributing them to the efforts of President Mnangagwa’s administration and the investment brought to Kamativi by KMC.

0
Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Zimbabwe

See more
3 hours ago
Chicken Thief Forced to Eat Raw Bird in Bulawayo: A Case of Extreme Vigilantism
In Bulawayo’s Pumula suburb, a man found himself on the receiving end of a crude form of justice. After being caught stealing a broiler chicken, the local vigilantes forced him to eat the bird raw. The man claimed he was driven to theft by the ‘January disease,’ a local term for the financial strain following
Chicken Thief Forced to Eat Raw Bird in Bulawayo: A Case of Extreme Vigilantism
Whistleblower Sandra Pamberi Granted Bail: A Spotlight on Corporate Responsibility
10 hours ago
Whistleblower Sandra Pamberi Granted Bail: A Spotlight on Corporate Responsibility
Anglo Asian Mining Leads the Charge in Responsible Mining Practices
12 hours ago
Anglo Asian Mining Leads the Charge in Responsible Mining Practices
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
6 hours ago
Victoria Falls Gin: A Catalyst for Zimbabwe's Gin Renaissance
Zimbabwean Soldiers Sentenced for Illegal Ivory Possession
8 hours ago
Zimbabwean Soldiers Sentenced for Illegal Ivory Possession
Fatal Road Accident Claims Four Lives on Harare-Bulawayo Road
9 hours ago
Fatal Road Accident Claims Four Lives on Harare-Bulawayo Road
Latest Headlines
World News
Defamation Suit Filed Against Senior BJP Leaders in Madhya Pradesh: A Political Tug-of-War
2 mins
Defamation Suit Filed Against Senior BJP Leaders in Madhya Pradesh: A Political Tug-of-War
The Pittsburgh Panthers Brace for a Tough Challenge Against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils
2 mins
The Pittsburgh Panthers Brace for a Tough Challenge Against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils
AI Analysis: Brexit and the Shift in the UK's Global Influence
3 mins
AI Analysis: Brexit and the Shift in the UK's Global Influence
Elk Valley Hospice Unveils New Strategic Plan, Aims to Strengthen Community Support
3 mins
Elk Valley Hospice Unveils New Strategic Plan, Aims to Strengthen Community Support
Rhode Island Contemplates Allowing Same-Day Voter Registration Amidst Election Law Debates
3 mins
Rhode Island Contemplates Allowing Same-Day Voter Registration Amidst Election Law Debates
Wrestling Out: 10 Athletes Who Desired Release from Major Promotion Contracts
4 mins
Wrestling Out: 10 Athletes Who Desired Release from Major Promotion Contracts
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
4 mins
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
5 mins
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
6 mins
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
5 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
7 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app