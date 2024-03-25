Hope Masike Fuses Gospel and Mbira in Groundbreaking Album 'Anotida', Challenges Church Norms

Renowned mbira musician and author Hope Masike is set to redefine the musical landscape with her forthcoming album, Anotida, which blends traditional mbira sounds with gospel hymns. Scheduled for launch this Thursday at Siyekhaya Estate, Harare, the album aims to bridge the gap between religious beliefs and cultural heritage, presenting a compelling argument against the notion that mbira music has no place in church settings.

Breaking New Ground

Masike's fourth studio album, Anotida, emerges as a bold experiment, merging the soul-stirring depth of gospel songs from Zimbabwe's Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) and Methodist churches with the rich, traditional tones of the mbira instrument. This innovative fusion not only showcases Masike's versatility and deep respect for both genres but also challenges the longstanding perception of mbira as a pagan instrument unwelcome in Christian worship. The artist's inspiration stemmed from her fans' desire for such a compilation, further fueled by her personal affection for both gospel music and the mbira.

A Tribute to Heritage and Faith

The album, featuring 15 songs plus interludes, predominantly includes AFM and Methodist hymns, accompanied by western instruments such as bass, drums, and saxophone, with mbira types nyunga nyunga and nhare taking center stage. Masike's decision to blend these elements is not only a tribute to her late parents but also a gift to her family and an expression of her identity. Citing Psalms 81 translated into Shona, Masike emphasizes the biblical endorsement of music and instruments, reinforcing her belief in the harmony between spiritual and cultural expressions.

Continuing the Cultural Dialogue

Last year, Masike embarked on a 'Piano meets Mbira' tour with German pianist Andreas Kern, an inter-cultural exchange that further highlights her commitment to showcasing mbira music on the global stage. Additionally, as an accomplished author of four poetry books, Masike continues to explore themes of identity, heritage, and spirituality, contributing significantly to the cultural dialogue. Her innovative approach in Anotida not only challenges existing stereotypes but also paves the way for a deeper appreciation of Zimbabwe's musical and cultural heritage.

As Anotida prepares to make its debut, it stands as a testament to Hope Masike's pioneering spirit and her dedication to bridging divides through music. By challenging norms and embracing the transformative power of art, Masike's latest work invites listeners to reconsider the place of traditional instruments in modern worship, promising a journey of musical and spiritual discovery.