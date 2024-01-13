en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Honoring Ambassador Thomas Mandigora: A War Veteran and Diplomat’s Enduring Legacy

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
Honoring Ambassador Thomas Mandigora: A War Veteran and Diplomat’s Enduring Legacy

Harare witnessed a poignant memorial service honoring the late Ambassador Thomas Mandigora, a war veteran turned diplomat, who passed away in May of the previous year. The service brought together a host of distinguished attendees, all united in their admiration for a man whose resilience and dedication left an indelible mark on his country.

Remembering a Resilient Diplomat

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Rofina Chikava, delivered a heartfelt tribute to Mandigora. She hailed him as a resilient and forthright individual who discharged his duties with an unflinching dedication. Chikava recounted Mandigora’s significant contributions as a veteran broadcaster, particularly during the post-land reform era, when he valiantly worked to counter negative publicity against Zimbabwe.

A Veteran Broadcaster’s Legacy

Beyond his diplomatic acumen, Mandigora was remembered for his instrumental role in developing the local media industry. His tenure as the founding chief executive officer of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe from 2001 to 2005 was a testament to his commitment towards shaping a robust media landscape. His efforts during this time laid a solid foundation for future generations in the industry.

Enhancing International Relations

Mandigora’s diplomatic career encompassed a notable posting to Botswana from 2005 to 2018. During this tenure, he successfully enhanced relations between the two countries, further proving his mettle as a skilled diplomat. His work in facilitating international relations is a testament to his dedication towards fostering global peace and understanding.

The memorial service was attended by several influential figures including Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Minister Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, ZANU PF Deputy Political Commissar Cde Webster Shamu, and former Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kindness Paradza. Each of them paid their respects, commemorating Mandigora’s life and service to his country, and highlighting his enduring legacy.

0
Obituary Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
3 hours ago
Young Life Cut Short: Saugerties Community Mourns the Loss of Starllie Swonyoung in Hit-and-Run Incident
On the evening of Wednesday, January 10, tragedy struck the quiet town of Saugerties, Ulster County, when 21-year-old resident Starllie Swonyoung fell victim to a harrowing hit-and-run incident. The event, which unfolded around 5:10 p.m. on the southbound shoulder of Route 9W, cast a dark shadow over the otherwise tranquil region nestled between the Village
Young Life Cut Short: Saugerties Community Mourns the Loss of Starllie Swonyoung in Hit-and-Run Incident
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
5 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
5 hours ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
5 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
5 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
5 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
10 seconds
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
Texas A&M Secures Narrow Victory Over Kentucky in High-Scoring Game
12 seconds
Texas A&M Secures Narrow Victory Over Kentucky in High-Scoring Game
Tommy Dreamer Gears Up for Brutal Clash at TNA Hard to Kill
14 seconds
Tommy Dreamer Gears Up for Brutal Clash at TNA Hard to Kill
Clemson Football Honors 128th Team with Annual Awards Banquet
15 seconds
Clemson Football Honors 128th Team with Annual Awards Banquet
Verona Triumphs over Cedar Grove in Overtime Clash at Dennis Gregory Classic
17 seconds
Verona Triumphs over Cedar Grove in Overtime Clash at Dennis Gregory Classic
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
24 seconds
RMU Island Sports Center Evacuated Amid Elevated Ammonia Levels
Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil Suffers Knee Injury, Return Questionable
27 seconds
Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil Suffers Knee Injury, Return Questionable
Simba Arati Defiant: Kisii Governor Warns Critics Amidst Escalating Political Tensions
47 seconds
Simba Arati Defiant: Kisii Governor Warns Critics Amidst Escalating Political Tensions
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
5 mins
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
9 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app