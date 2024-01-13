Honoring Ambassador Thomas Mandigora: A War Veteran and Diplomat’s Enduring Legacy

Harare witnessed a poignant memorial service honoring the late Ambassador Thomas Mandigora, a war veteran turned diplomat, who passed away in May of the previous year. The service brought together a host of distinguished attendees, all united in their admiration for a man whose resilience and dedication left an indelible mark on his country.

Remembering a Resilient Diplomat

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Rofina Chikava, delivered a heartfelt tribute to Mandigora. She hailed him as a resilient and forthright individual who discharged his duties with an unflinching dedication. Chikava recounted Mandigora’s significant contributions as a veteran broadcaster, particularly during the post-land reform era, when he valiantly worked to counter negative publicity against Zimbabwe.

A Veteran Broadcaster’s Legacy

Beyond his diplomatic acumen, Mandigora was remembered for his instrumental role in developing the local media industry. His tenure as the founding chief executive officer of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe from 2001 to 2005 was a testament to his commitment towards shaping a robust media landscape. His efforts during this time laid a solid foundation for future generations in the industry.

Enhancing International Relations

Mandigora’s diplomatic career encompassed a notable posting to Botswana from 2005 to 2018. During this tenure, he successfully enhanced relations between the two countries, further proving his mettle as a skilled diplomat. His work in facilitating international relations is a testament to his dedication towards fostering global peace and understanding.

The memorial service was attended by several influential figures including Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Minister Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, ZANU PF Deputy Political Commissar Cde Webster Shamu, and former Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Kindness Paradza. Each of them paid their respects, commemorating Mandigora’s life and service to his country, and highlighting his enduring legacy.