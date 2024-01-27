Harare Woman Evicted Over Infertility: Courtroom Drama Unfolds

In the heart of Harare, a woman found herself unceremoniously evicted from her matrimonial home after 14 years of marriage. The reason? Her inability to conceive. This deeply human tale of struggle, ambition, and societal norms unfolded in the austere corridors of the Harare Magistrates Court, where the story took a dramatic turn.

Aleck Patsika: The Husband Caught in a Love Triangle

Aleck Patsika, the woman's husband, found himself in the courtroom, not by choice, but because of Melody Chitembo—the woman with whom he had engaged in an extramarital affair. Chitembo was not just any woman; she was pregnant with Patsika's child. In a labyrinthine plot of love and treachery, Chitembo sought a protection order against Patsika, claiming that his sisters had conspired with her to oust his wife while he was away.

The Unraveling of a Matrimonial Home

On Patsika's return, he was greeted by an unexpected sight. His home was no longer the haven he had left behind. Instead, Chitembo had taken his wife's place. His sisters explained their actions by highlighting the fact that his wife had not produced a child. The news left Patsika in shock, regretting introducing Chitembo to his sisters in the first place.

Customary Marriage, Betrayal, and a Courtroom Drama

According to Chitembo, Patsika had customarily married her in November 2022, but things took a sour turn when his wife discovered the affair. She accused him of denying the paternity of their child and evicting her, leading to the courtroom dispute. However, in a surprising twist, Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi dismissed Chitembo's application for a protection order, citing lack of merit.