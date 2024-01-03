en English
Transportation

Harare-Showground Road Rehabilitation Delays: A Blow to Zimbabwe’s Traffic and Economy

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:31 am EST
The Harare-Showground road, a pivotal artery linking Harare and Bindura via Domboshava, is currently grappling with significant delays in rehabilitation. This disruption is ricocheting through the commuting populace, motorists, and the local economy, causing ripple effects that are hard to ignore.

Highway’s Importance and Present Condition

This highway is of paramount importance for farmers as it facilitates the transport of their produce to Mbare Musika. However, the five-kilometer stretch under reconstruction has evolved into a hazardous terrain, more so after the recent bouts of heavy rains. The detours, hardly in a state of good repair, have extended the travel time over this section to almost an hour. A bridge along the route has also suffered damage, further exacerbating the situation.

Impact on Local Economy and Commuters

The stalling road works are casting a shadow on market gardening, a crucial component of Zimbabwe’s developmental goals. Local leader Chief Chinamhora, also known as Lister Chidziva, has outlined the detrimental effects on business, transportation to heritage sites, and accessibility to healthcare facilities in his jurisdiction. Commuters like Mr Jonathan Musoni and motorists such as Mrs Virginia Chibaya voice their frustration over escalated fares and elevated vehicle repair costs stemming from the deteriorating road conditions. Farmers like Allister Kurai are bearing the brunt as reaching markets becomes an uphill task, consequently dragging down profits.

Public Transport and Future Expectations

Public transport operators, as Mr Clemence Mutarase points out, are shunning the route, thereby amplifying transportation woes. However, the silver lining in this looming cloud is the expectation that the completion of the road works would alleviate congestion on alternative routes and enhance the overall traffic flow, bringing much-needed relief to the region’s inhabitants and economy.

Transportation Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

