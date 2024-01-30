Harare Man Challenges Discriminatory Laws Against Deaf and Mute

In an unprecedented move, Harare resident, Adam Bwanya, has initiated a High Court challenge against section 193 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act. He deems the section as discriminatory towards those with hearing and speech impairments, particularly within the context of criminal proceedings. The law currently allows for the detention of such individuals based on their perceived inability to adequately defend themselves due to their disability.

Challenging Discriminatory Laws

Bwanya's challenge stems from his belief that the Act infringes upon the fundamental rights of the deaf and mute, including the right to non-discrimination, liberty, and a fair trial. He argues that the Act's provisions, which permit the detention of suspects who are deaf, mute, or both, should the court believe they cannot conduct their defense effectively, are inherently biased.

Implications for Fair Trials

According to Bwanya, the Act's provisions fail to acknowledge the requisite needs of deaf and mute persons to have criminal proceedings translated into a language they can understand. This understanding, he asserts, is pivotal to their ability to receive a fair trial. The case has brought into sharp focus the societal responsibility to uphold and enforce the rights of disabled persons, particularly when they are embroiled in the criminal justice system.

Minister and Attorney-General Named Respondents

The Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, and Attorney-General Virginia Mabhiza have been named as respondents in the case. As the challenge unfolds, the world watches, waiting to see if the scales of justice will tip in favor of equality and non-discrimination, and whether this case will set a precedent for future legal battles against disability discrimination.