Gweru Policeman Cleared of Stealing Copper Cables from President Mnangagwa's Farm

A Gweru-based policeman, previously accused of pilfering copper cables from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Precabe Farm, has been officially acquitted, marking a significant conclusion to a case that has drawn considerable attention. Musa Mukuli, alongside three others, faced allegations stemming from an event that put a spotlight on the issue of theft in high-profile locations.

The Accusation and Acquittal

Last year, an incident involving the theft of copper cables from President Mnangagwa's farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe, led to the arrest of Musa Mukuli and his associates. The prosecution's inability to present irrefutable evidence against Mukuli and his co-accused resulted in their acquittal by Kwekwe provincial magistrate Mildred Matuvi. However, an interesting twist to the case was the guilt of one of the accused, James Mulongo, on a separate charge related to the theft of solar panels from the same estate.

Details of the Incident

The case unfolded with allegations that Mukuli, along with William Urayayi, Silas Musindo, and Mulongo, conspired to steal solar panels powering a borehole at President Mnangagwa's Brownland Estate Farm, adjacent to Precabe Farm. Despite the acquittal on the copper cable theft, the incident sheds light on the challenges of securing rural estates against theft. Mulongo's admission of guilt for the solar panel theft, which resulted in a 14-month jail sentence, underscores the varied outcomes within the same case.

Implications and Reflections

This acquittal brings to the forefront the difficulties in prosecuting theft cases, especially when lacking concrete evidence. It also highlights the broader issue of resource theft in Zimbabwe, a country grappling with economic challenges. For Musa Mukuli and his colleagues, the acquittal ends a chapter filled with legal battles and public scrutiny, while for others, it raises questions about the effectiveness of the judicial system in handling cases involving high-profile individuals or properties.