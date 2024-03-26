Gweru Diocese Hosts Transformative Catholic Schools Arts Festival, Shungu High Triumphs

The Inter Catholic Secondary Schools Arts Festival (CASSA), held from March 21 to 24, 2024, in the Diocese of Gweru, Zimbabwe, showcased an impressive gathering of Catholic schools under the theme: "Pupils as agents of evangelization through arts." Organized to strengthen the Catholic identity and community spirit among church-affiliated schools, this annual event was a vibrant celebration of talents across a spectrum of arts disciplines, emphasizing the role of young individuals in today's and tomorrow's Church.

Purpose and Participation

Education Secretary for Catholic Schools in Gweru Diocese, Fr. Augustin Chirikadzi, highlighted the festival's aim to bridge education and evangelization through the arts. This year's event saw enthusiastic participation from numerous schools, with Loreto, Gonawapotera, and Serima among others showcasing their talents in music, drama, and more. Notably, Maryward and Sacred Heart schools were absent this year, but the spirit of competition and camaraderie remained high.

Highlight of the Festival

The festival reached its climax with a musical competition, echoing the Synod's theme of inclusivity within the Church. Gweru Diocese Bishop, Rudolf Nyandoro, praised the organizers and participants in his closing speech during the Palm Sunday celebration, emphasizing the importance of nurturing talents for future benefits. He also addressed the learners with a poignant message to stay focused and avoid vices such as drug abuse and bullying, reminding them of their equal worth before God.

Results and Reflections

Shungu High School emerged victorious, claiming the top spot in the highly competitive CASSA event, followed by Serima. The success of the festival underscores the Diocese of Gweru's commitment to fostering an environment where education and faith intersect, promoting holistic growth among learners. The annual CASSA festival not only celebrates artistic talents but also instills values and spiritual maturity, preparing young people to be conscientious agents of evangelization in their communities.