Flow Art Exhibition in Zimbabwe Champions Menstrual Freedom, Tackles Period Poverty

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe is set to host the Flow Art: Celebrating Womanhood and Menstruation exhibition on March 14, spotlighting menstrual freedom and challenging prevailing stigmas. Organized by Yvonne Mateko, founder of Prendy, the event merges art and activism to promote menstrual health awareness and provide sustainable solutions.

Breaking the Silence Through Art

Yvonne Mateko, leveraging her extensive background in menstrual health management, identified art as the perfect conduit for sparking conversations around menstruation and womanhood. She emphasized the power of visual communication in breaking down societal taboos and stereotypes, aiming to change perceptions and educate communities. Mateko’s personal struggles with menstruation, including having to use socks as sanitary pads, underscore the importance of this mission. The exhibition aims to not only share stories but also foster a supportive dialogue that can lead to real change.

Advocating for Menstrual Equity

Mateko’s initiative doesn’t stop at awareness; it also addresses the tangible issue of menstrual poverty. By partnering with the Prendy Reusable Pad Drive, the exhibition hopes to reach a target of providing 5,000 girls with sustainable menstrual solutions, moving towards a future where period poverty is eradicated. The involvement of menstrual health experts and the collection of sanitary pad donations highlight a collective effort to ensure that no girl's education or well-being is compromised due to lack of access to menstrual products.

Creating a Stigma-Free Community

The ultimate goal of the Flow Art exhibition is to cultivate a community where menstruation is not stigmatized but embraced as a natural aspect of womanhood. Through artistic expression and educational efforts, Mateko and her team aspire to dismantle the barriers and myths surrounding menstruation, empowering women and girls to celebrate their bodies. The event is a call to action for society to reevaluate its attitudes towards menstrual health and work towards inclusive, equitable solutions.

As the exhibition approaches, it stands as a beacon of progress in the fight against menstrual stigma and poverty. It’s a reminder that through creativity, advocacy, and community engagement, significant strides can be made towards menstrual freedom. This initiative not only provides immediate support to those in need but also paves the way for lasting change, ensuring that future generations can manage their menstruation with dignity and without shame.