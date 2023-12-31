en English
Africa

Flood Havoc in Budiriro: A Call for Improved Flood Management

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:38 am EST
Flood Havoc in Budiriro: A Call for Improved Flood Management

The tranquil suburb of Budiriro, nestled in the heart of Harare, has found itself in the throes of a catastrophic deluge. Last week, severe floods swept through the area, leaving in their wake a trail of destruction that has left the local populace reeling. The floods were particularly brutal in their onslaught, wreaking havoc on homes and possessions and tragically claiming the life of a six-year-old child.

A Community in Distress

In the aftermath of this disaster, the community is grappling with the devastating consequences. The floods have displaced numerous residents, forcing over 100 families to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in temporary shelters. The loss of their homes and possessions has left many inhabitants in a state of distress, their lives irrevocably altered by the floods.

Emergency Response and Recovery

In response to this calamity, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has called for emergency measures and a multi-pronged approach to tackle the city’s housing crisis. The authorities have risen to the occasion, with the City of Harare set to acquire new machines, including refuse compactors, ambulances, service delivery vehicles, and excavators. These acquisitions are part of the city’s strategic initiative to recapitalize and accelerate quality service delivery in 2024.

Lessons for the Future

This tragic event underscores the urgency for better flood management and infrastructure improvements in the region. The ravages of this flood serve as a stark reminder of the potential devastation that such natural disasters can cause, highlighting the need for preemptive measures to avert future tragedies. As the community begins the arduous journey of recovery and rebuilding, the echoes of this disaster will undoubtedly linger, shaping their resilience and resolve for the future.

Africa Disaster Zimbabwe
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

