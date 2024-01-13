en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

First Lady of Zimbabwe Confronts Underage Drinking through Open Dialogue

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
First Lady of Zimbabwe Confronts Underage Drinking through Open Dialogue

In a unique and compassionate approach to addressing an alarming issue, Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, held a ground-breaking meeting with both children and their parents who were recently caught on camera consuming alcohol during the festive season. The innovative gathering, which took place on traditional reed mats, was designed to foster an atmosphere of openness, enabling everyone to understand the complexities of the situation and collaboratively seek solutions.

A Non-Judgmental Confrontation

Dr. Mnangagwa, in her bid to tackle the situation, met the children and their parents separately, offering counseling and guidance. The children, who had procured alcohol from unlawful outlets and were spurred on by adults, were the focal point of the First Lady’s concern. She highlighted the shared responsibility within the community for the well-being of children, expressing dismay over the adults’ lack of intervention when the minors were seen drinking in public.

Engaging with Parents to Foster Change

The parents, many of whom were commercial sex workers, single mothers, or heavy drinkers, accepted their responsibility towards their children’s welfare. They vowed to change their behavior, a commitment that was met with support from Dr. Mnangagwa. Aiming to empower these parents economically, she proposed potential projects in fields such as hardware, retail, detergent production, and poultry farming.

Financial Institutions and Government Backing

Dr. Mnangagwa reached out to financial institutions and government ministries, advocating for loans and oversight for these proposed projects. She encouraged the women to band together, emphasizing the importance of financial discipline and maintaining regular community meetings for mutual support. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with the First Lady providing a platform for the parents to share their experiences and challenges, and the children giving their perspectives on the events.

A Call for Communal Responsibility

The First Lady’s initiative underscores the importance of community involvement in shaping the lives of children. By engaging openly with both the children and their parents, Dr. Mnangagwa has demonstrated a profound commitment to understanding the complex factors contributing to this issue and working towards effective, sustainable solutions.

0
Social Issues Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
2 mins ago
The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students
In a recent TikTok post, a teacher named Newman bravely shed light on the daunting challenge of illiteracy among students in the United States. Newman’s poignant revelation uncovers a distressing reality: a significant number of children struggle with basic reading skills, such as recognizing the first seven letters of the alphabet. This fundamental deficiency hampers
The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students
'Mean Girls' 2024 Adaptation: A Modern Twist on Iconic Costumes Stirs Reactions
1 hour ago
'Mean Girls' 2024 Adaptation: A Modern Twist on Iconic Costumes Stirs Reactions
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
1 hour ago
Social Media and Mental Health: A Mother's Tale
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Delves into America's Culture Wars
25 mins ago
Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Delves into America's Culture Wars
TikTok-Related Crimes Surge: A Call for Tighter Social Media Regulations
39 mins ago
TikTok-Related Crimes Surge: A Call for Tighter Social Media Regulations
The Summer of 1985: When Ireland's Marian Statues 'Moved'
1 hour ago
The Summer of 1985: When Ireland's Marian Statues 'Moved'
Latest Headlines
World News
Underdogs Triumph: Lawrence High School's Wrestling Team Defeats Steinert
34 seconds
Underdogs Triumph: Lawrence High School's Wrestling Team Defeats Steinert
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
40 seconds
Guardiola's Tactical Triumph: Yaya Tour's Future at Manchester City in Jeopardy
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
1 min
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
1 min
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
2 mins
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
2 mins
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
2 mins
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
2 mins
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
2 mins
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app