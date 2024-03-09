Ex-Harare City Council Officer Charged: Abuse of Office in Stand Deal

Brian Risinamhodzi, a former Harare City Council chief clerical officer, found himself before magistrate Donald Ndirowei this Thursday, facing serious charges of abuse of office connected to a residential stand transaction. Released on a US$150 bail, Risinamhodzi's case has attracted attention for its alleged breach of public trust, scheduled to be revisited in court on April 16 for a routine remand.

At the heart of the allegations is a sum of US$3,000, handed over by Godfrey Dziwire, who was seeking to purchase a residential stand. Risinamhodzi, whose duties encompassed managing the housing waiting list and facilitating new housing schemes, is accused of diverting US$1,000 of these funds as a "facilitation and processing fee" for himself. This action not only contravened his official responsibilities but also deprived another homeseeker, Irene London, of her rightful allocation to the stand in question.

The Fallout

Risinamhodzi's actions purportedly extend beyond personal gain, having instructed the Tariro Yevana Housing Co-operative to replace London with Dziwire as the stand's beneficiary, under the guise of acting on behalf of the Harare City Council.

This maneuver not only illustrates a clear conflict of interest but also highlights potential systemic issues within the city's housing allocation processes. The State's case, led by Lancelot Mutsokoti, paints a troubling picture of manipulation and breach of trust.