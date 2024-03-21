Equalizer Season 3 Premieres on Universal TV: Queen Latifah Leads with New Challenges

Action-Packed Drama Returns - The much-anticipated third season of Equalizer, featuring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, is set to premiere on Universal TV (DStv channel 117) on March 29. This season promises to deliver more thrills, with a total of 18 one-hour episodes airing every Friday at 20:00hrs Central African Time. Fans can also catch episodes on demand through Universal+ immediately after airing.

New Threats, Old Allies

Following a nerve-wracking season 2 finale, Robyn McCall faces her abduction's aftermath while striving to protect her daughter Delilah and Aunt Vi. The new season introduces Donal Logue as Colton Fisk, a highly decorated ex-CIA agent with a mysterious connection to McCall. His entrance comes after the death of McCall's mentor, Bishop, at the hands of Mason Quinn, setting the stage for a season filled with intrigue and suspense.

Cast and Crew

The ensemble cast returns with Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette, Tory Kittles as detective Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah. Their performances, along with Queen Latifah's, have captivated audiences, making Equalizer a standout show in Universal TV's lineup.

What to Expect

Season 3 of Equalizer is poised to delve deeper into the complexities of Robyn McCall’s double life, challenging her more than ever before. With new villains on the horizon and unresolved tensions, viewers can expect a season filled with action, emotional depth, and the signature justice-driven narrative that has defined the series.

As Robyn McCall navigates these tumultuous waters, her resilience, wit, and dedication to justice will be put to the test. With the addition of new characters and the return of familiar faces, season 3 of Equalizer is set to be an unforgettable chapter in the series' ongoing saga.