Epworth, Zimbabwe: Torrential Rains Leave Hundreds Homeless

In Epworth, Zimbabwe, the onset of the current rainy season has set off a disaster. Over 700 houses have tumbled to the ground under the weight of torrential rains, leaving hundreds of families homeless and in dire need of aid. The crisis isn’t confined to Epworth alone. Other areas like Budiriro and Kuwadzana Extension have also been subjected to widespread flooding.

Risk Tied to Illegal Settlements

Epworth, along with the other affected regions, is particularly vulnerable due to a high prevalence of illegal settlements and buildings that don’t adhere to standard construction norms. With the rains showing no signs of relenting, thousands of lives hang precariously in the balance.

The Human Toll

In the communities of Jacha and Komboniyatsva, home to over 5,000 families, the fear of impending catastrophe is palpable. Many residents are contemplating abandoning their homes. Douglas Matatani, a long-time resident of Jacha, voiced the community’s dire financial inability to rebuild without external assistance. Moline Muzuku, another resident, painfully recalled witnessing his brother-in-law’s home collapse, underscoring the toll on families who now find themselves dependent on handouts and unable to afford reconstruction.

Call for Government Intervention

While the Epworth Local Board possesses a record of all affected families, criticism has emerged over their delay in reporting the situation to the government’s Civil Protection Unit (CPU). Zivai Mhetu, the legislator for Epworth North, has urged the government to step in by providing building materials and taking measures to regularize housing standards, to mitigate further loss of life.