en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Epworth, Zimbabwe: Torrential Rains Leave Hundreds Homeless

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Epworth, Zimbabwe: Torrential Rains Leave Hundreds Homeless

In Epworth, Zimbabwe, the onset of the current rainy season has set off a disaster. Over 700 houses have tumbled to the ground under the weight of torrential rains, leaving hundreds of families homeless and in dire need of aid. The crisis isn’t confined to Epworth alone. Other areas like Budiriro and Kuwadzana Extension have also been subjected to widespread flooding.

Risk Tied to Illegal Settlements

Epworth, along with the other affected regions, is particularly vulnerable due to a high prevalence of illegal settlements and buildings that don’t adhere to standard construction norms. With the rains showing no signs of relenting, thousands of lives hang precariously in the balance.

The Human Toll

In the communities of Jacha and Komboniyatsva, home to over 5,000 families, the fear of impending catastrophe is palpable. Many residents are contemplating abandoning their homes. Douglas Matatani, a long-time resident of Jacha, voiced the community’s dire financial inability to rebuild without external assistance. Moline Muzuku, another resident, painfully recalled witnessing his brother-in-law’s home collapse, underscoring the toll on families who now find themselves dependent on handouts and unable to afford reconstruction.

Call for Government Intervention

While the Epworth Local Board possesses a record of all affected families, criticism has emerged over their delay in reporting the situation to the government’s Civil Protection Unit (CPU). Zivai Mhetu, the legislator for Epworth North, has urged the government to step in by providing building materials and taking measures to regularize housing standards, to mitigate further loss of life.

0
Africa Disaster Zimbabwe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
42 mins ago
Ethiopia Stands Firm Amid Global Pressure Over Somaliland Agreement
International pressure is escalating on Ethiopia over its undisclosed agreement with the self-proclaimed republic of Somaliland. This agreement has sparked interest and concern among various international stakeholders, who are apprehensive about its potential impact on regional stability and the sovereignty of Somalia, as Somaliland is globally recognized as part of the country. Despite the mounting
Ethiopia Stands Firm Amid Global Pressure Over Somaliland Agreement
Ivory Coast Hosts AFCON 2024: A Tournament of High Hopes and Heightened Security
2 hours ago
Ivory Coast Hosts AFCON 2024: A Tournament of High Hopes and Heightened Security
President Hichilema Addresses Unplanned Rural to Urban Migration
2 hours ago
President Hichilema Addresses Unplanned Rural to Urban Migration
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
1 hour ago
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
Selema's Artistry in Upcycling Waste and the Upcoming African Elections
1 hour ago
Selema's Artistry in Upcycling Waste and the Upcoming African Elections
Mayotte's Migration Crisis: Somali Migrants and the Challenges Ahead
2 hours ago
Mayotte's Migration Crisis: Somali Migrants and the Challenges Ahead
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
46 seconds
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
54 seconds
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
1 min
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
1 min
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
1 min
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
1 min
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
1 min
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
1 min
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
1 min
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app