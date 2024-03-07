Edgars Stores Limited Donates 300 Pairs of Shoes to Jairos Jiri Centre in Bulawayo

Bringing a wave of goodwill to Bulawayo, Edgars Stores Limited (ESL) has recently made a generous donation of 300 pairs of shoes, valued at US$600, to the Jairos Jiri Vocational Centre. This charitable act is part of Edgars' ongoing commitment to support individuals with disabilities, including those with anisomelia and amputees, within the local community.

During the donation ceremony, Carousel Manufacturing Director, Mr Menfree Tanyanyiwa, highlighted the enduring partnership between Edgars Stores and Jairos Jiri, which dates back over sixty years. "As a business, we hold the Bulawayo community close to our hearts, recognizing it as the backbone of our Carousel Manufacturing plant - crucial for both Jet and Edgars Stores," Tanyanyiwa stated, affirming the company's dedication to reinvesting in the local community.

Historical Partnership

Founded in 1946, Edgars Stores Limited has consistently worked alongside the Bulawayo community, aiming to make a tangible difference in the lives of the disadvantaged. This recent donation underscores Edgars' belief in fostering meaningful, collaborative efforts to address global issues at a local level. Mr Tanyanyiwa expressed Edgars' intent to continue supporting the Jairos Jiri Centre, responding to the centre's request for a borehole to rejuvenate its greenhouse operations.

Community Impact

The donation is expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for the centre's beneficiaries, providing them with essential footwear to aid in their daily activities and mobility. Edgars' initiative serves as a call to action for other corporations to recognize their role in community development and to contribute towards creating a more inclusive society.

Future Commitments

Looking ahead, Edgars Stores Limited plans to extend its philanthropic activities beyond the shoe donation. The company's engagement with the Jairos Jiri Centre is poised to evolve, with further contributions aimed at addressing the centre's infrastructural needs, such as the installation of a borehole to support its agricultural projects. This ongoing support from Edgars not only exemplifies corporate social responsibility but also strengthens the fabric of the Bulawayo community.

As Edgars Stores Limited continues to sow seeds of hope and support within Bulawayo, their actions inspire a ripple effect of generosity and collaboration. Through such partnerships, the potential for positive change and empowerment among the underprivileged becomes increasingly tangible, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.