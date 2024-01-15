en English
Automotive

Discrimination Controversy Hits Plawn Motors and Florida Government

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST


In a contemporary world where diversity and inclusivity are staunchly advocated, the recent actions of Zimbabwean automotive company, Plawn Motors, and the Florida government have sparked controversy. Both incidents revolve around alleged discrimination, one based on linguistic tribalism in Zimbabwe, and the other on racial and national origin in the United States.

Plawn Motors in the Eye of the Storm

Plawn Motors, a Harare-based automotive company, has found itself in hot water over a job advertisement. The advert, seeking a bike messenger proficient in Shona and English, has been widely criticized as promoting tribalism, particularly in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The city of Bulawayo predominantly consists of Ndebele-speaking individuals, thereby suggesting that the language prerequisite favors Shona-speaking applicants over the local Ndebele-speaking majority.

Renowned journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda has publicly denounced the company, questioning whether this language requirement was an oversight or a deliberate move to cater solely to the Shona-speaking population. His criticism has sparked a widespread outcry, with critics drawing parallels between Plawn Motors’ hiring practices and past ethnic conflicts using the term “Cooperate Gukurahundi”. Despite standard job requirements such as O levels and experience, the restriction to Bulawayo residents has escalated allegations of discrimination.

Sibanda’s vigorous social media campaign against the company, marked by hashtags like #PlawnMotorsMustGo, #NoToTribalism, and #NoToDiscrimination, has gained considerable momentum. This controversy has stirred local activists and community leaders to counteract perceived tribal divisions. Consequently, the issue has grown beyond Plawn Motors, sparking conversations about potential tribal tensions in the community.

Florida’s Controversial SB 264

Across the Atlantic, in Florida, a similar discriminatory row has unfolded. Zhiming Xu, a Chinese citizen residing in Florida, has been barred from purchasing a home due to his Chinese origin. This has been attributed to SB 264, a law sanctioned by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which restricts Chinese citizens from acquiring property in Florida.

Xu, along with three other Chinese citizens, has filed a lawsuit against the state of Florida. They argue that the law stigmatizes and casts unwarranted suspicion on anyone of Chinese descent seeking to purchase property in Florida. SB 264 specifically targets Chinese foreign principals, barring them from buying any real estate in Florida, with limited exceptions. The law also imposes onerous registration requirements and criminal penalties on those found guilty of selling property contrary to the law.

Similar laws have been proposed in other states, affecting people of Chinese descent. Advocates for change are urging Floridians to reach out to their lawmakers and demand significant amendments to this discriminatory law.

In a world striving for equality, these incidents serve as stark reminders that discrimination and prejudice still persist. The controversy revolving around Plawn Motors and Florida’s SB 264 law highlights the urgent need for more inclusive policies and practices, whether in business or governance.

Automotive Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

