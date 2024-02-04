CemAir to Launch New Flight Service Amidst Rising Zimbabwe Tourism

Independent airline operator, CemAir, has declared plans to commence a new service with flights from Johannesburg to Harare starting 21 May. The airline's new venture will feature four flights per week, catering to the needs of passengers by offering amenities such as inflight catering, a 21kg checked baggage allowance, and a 7kg cabin baggage allowance.

Expansion Amidst Rising Tourism

CemAir's current operations span various destinations including Maun and Kasane in Botswana, Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, and Maputo in Mozambique. Despite its already extensive list of destinations, the airline has planned expansion into other regions like Luanda in Angola, Livingstone in Zambia, and Gaborone in Botswana.

This expansion comes as Zimbabwe witnesses a surge in tourist numbers and air traffic—a definite rebound following the downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This trend echoes across various airlines either launching or resuming flights to Zimbabwe, with Victoria Falls and Harare turning into magnets for new airline services.

Competition in the Skies

Currently, airlines such as Airlink, FlySafair, South African Airways, Fastjet, and Air Zimbabwe also offer direct flights from Johannesburg to Harare. The entry of CemAir into this route signifies an intensification of competition in the regional aviation market.

Future Outlook

With the introduction of the Johannesburg-Harare route, CemAir is not only expanding its footprint but also contributing to the revival of Zimbabwe's tourism sector. As the world recovers from the pandemic, the airline's expansion plans and its commitment to offering quality service hold promising implications for the region's air travel and tourism industry.