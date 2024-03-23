Bulawayo Leads in Unesco Culture 2030 Indicators Launch, Embracing Heritage for Sustainable Development

The Government's commendation of Bulawayo for its pioneering role in culture, particularly through the launch of the Unesco thematic culture 2030 indicators, marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe's journey towards incorporating culture into sustainable development goals (SDGs). Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Judith Ncube and Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture deputy minister Emily Jesaya both highlighted the city's efforts in cultural preservation and its potential impact on the community and the creative arts sector.

Unesco's Culture 2030 Indicators in Zimbabwe

During the official launch in Bulawayo, the significance of the Unesco Culture 2030 Indicators was emphasized. This framework is designed to measure and monitor culture's contribution to both national and local implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Bulawayo's selection for this initiative underscores the city's development, promotion of the arts, and preservation of heritage, aligning with Vision 2030's goals.

Benefits and Expectations from the Initiative

The survey spearheaded by Bulawayo is expected to yield several benefits, including the preservation of local culture and heritage, strengthening of communities, commercialization of culture and art, revitalization of the creative arts sectors, and preservation of heritage. These outcomes not only showcase the city's rich diversity and profound heritage but also provide a model for integrating culture into sustainable development strategies.

Bulawayo's Role and Government Support

The support from the government, demonstrated through praises from ministers Judith Ncube and Emily Jesaya, highlights the collaborative effort between the city of Bulawayo, Unesco, and the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture. This partnership, facilitated by a memorandum of understanding signed with Unesco last year, enables Bulawayo to lead in cultural data collection and analysis, contributing significantly to the implementation of Agenda 2030 and the SDGs.

Bulawayo's pioneering role in the launch of Unesco's Culture 2030 indicators not only reinforces its status as a cultural hub but also sets a precedent for how cities can integrate culture into sustainable development. The initiative's success could inspire other cities and nations to follow suit, showcasing the indispensable role of culture in achieving broader development goals.