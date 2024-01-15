Bulawayo Grapples with Water Supply Disruptions Amidst ZETDC Maintenance

Residents of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, are grappling with significant disruptions in their water supply. The interruptions are a direct result of maintenance works being undertaken by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) at the Ncema Works and Pump Station. This ongoing maintenance has had a substantial impact on the 120-hour water restoration program, resulting in water scarcity across varied suburbs.

Impact on Suburbs and Local Industry

Specific areas such as Pumula South, Mpopoma, and Iminyela, among others, are experiencing water cuts starting from 5 pm today until Saturday. Additional suburbs are slated to go without water from Thursday to the following Tuesday. Certain districts have been devoid of water since Saturday, with others since yesterday, and services are expected to resume on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The Bulawayo United Residents Association (Bura) has appealed to ZETDC to expedite the maintenance works, in an attempt to minimize the adverse effects on local industry and the economy. The power cuts have led to a reduction in employee working hours in some businesses, further stressing the importance of productivity.

BCC’s Steps Towards a Long-Term Solution

In response to the city’s long-standing water issues, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is actively working on expanding water treatment and conveyance infrastructure. This expansion is aimed at utilizing water from the upcoming Lake Gwayi-Shangani, which is expected to provide a permanent solution to the city’s water problems.

The construction of this 650 million cubic meter dam, a project that had been delayed since 1912, is finally gaining momentum under the Second Republic. The fruition of this project promises to bring relief to the residents of Bulawayo, who have been battling with water scarcity for an extended period.