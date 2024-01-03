en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Bishop Magaya Condemns Church Leaders’ Silence on Injustices at National Service

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Bishop Magaya Condemns Church Leaders’ Silence on Injustices at National Service

On December 31, 2023, Zimbabwe Divine Destiny’s (ZDD) Bishop Ancelimo Magaya uttered a clarion call of rebuke against local religious figures attending the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo. Among the attendees of this annual event, now in its seventh year, were notable personalities such as Faith for the Nation Campaign’s (FANA) chairperson Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church, and Bishop Patrick Mahachi.

The Silence of the Shepherds

Despite the service’s stated goal of promoting faith and gratitude, Bishop Magaya’s criticism honed in on the silence of the attending leaders regarding significant social issues. Specifically, he condemned their lack of response to the alleged abduction of opposition-linked political activists and the broad range of injustices perpetuated by those in power.

(Read Also: Zimbabwe Braces for Imminent Surge in Cost of Living Amid Rising Exchange Rates)

Faith and Politics: A Tangled Web

In no uncertain terms, the bishop stated that religious gatherings which appear to endorse political figures associated with oppression are an abomination in the eyes of God. He underscored the inherent hypocrisy in failing to denounce injustices during these events.

(Read Also: ZETDC Issues Warning Against Illegal Electricity Consumption)

A Biblical Stand Against Injustice

Supporting his stance with biblical scriptures, Bishop Magaya emphasized that assemblies and worship devoid of advocacy for justice are meaningless before God. In a stark reminder of the cost of such advocacy, he recalled his own arrest in June 2022 for leading prayers for national peace and prosperity, an event that saw 36 other individuals apprehended alongside him.

Read More

0
Social Issues Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Beam's Platform Revolutionizes Corporate Social Responsibility

By Nimrah Khatoon

Child Steps in for Deceased Father: A Tale of Love and Commitment Across Continents

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages

By Saboor Bayat

Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79

By Dil Bar Irshad

Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlap ...
@India · 10 mins
Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlap ...
heart comment 0
NCP Maharashtra Chief Calls for Return to Foundational Principles

By Dil Bar Irshad

NCP Maharashtra Chief Calls for Return to Foundational Principles
Astonishing Rental Price for ‘Unlivable’ Property in Regional Victoria

By Geeta Pillai

Astonishing Rental Price for 'Unlivable' Property in Regional Victoria
Global Unrest: Protests in Istanbul, Political Tensions in Bangladesh, and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Global Unrest: Protests in Istanbul, Political Tensions in Bangladesh, and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
Strava ‘Year In Sport: The Trend Report’ Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends

By Salman Khan

Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
12 seconds
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
13 seconds
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
Canada's Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill
13 seconds
Canada's Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
24 seconds
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
Basketball Showdown: Cleveland State Vikings vs Wright State Raiders
48 seconds
Basketball Showdown: Cleveland State Vikings vs Wright State Raiders
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Vs Little Rock Trojans: A Clash of College Basketball Titans
1 min
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Vs Little Rock Trojans: A Clash of College Basketball Titans
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
1 min
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach
1 min
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach
LIU's Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks
1 min
LIU's Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
13 seconds
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
59 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app