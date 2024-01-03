Bishop Magaya Condemns Church Leaders’ Silence on Injustices at National Service

On December 31, 2023, Zimbabwe Divine Destiny’s (ZDD) Bishop Ancelimo Magaya uttered a clarion call of rebuke against local religious figures attending the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo. Among the attendees of this annual event, now in its seventh year, were notable personalities such as Faith for the Nation Campaign’s (FANA) chairperson Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church, and Bishop Patrick Mahachi.

The Silence of the Shepherds

Despite the service’s stated goal of promoting faith and gratitude, Bishop Magaya’s criticism honed in on the silence of the attending leaders regarding significant social issues. Specifically, he condemned their lack of response to the alleged abduction of opposition-linked political activists and the broad range of injustices perpetuated by those in power.

(Read Also: Zimbabwe Braces for Imminent Surge in Cost of Living Amid Rising Exchange Rates)

Faith and Politics: A Tangled Web

In no uncertain terms, the bishop stated that religious gatherings which appear to endorse political figures associated with oppression are an abomination in the eyes of God. He underscored the inherent hypocrisy in failing to denounce injustices during these events.

(Read Also: ZETDC Issues Warning Against Illegal Electricity Consumption)

A Biblical Stand Against Injustice

Supporting his stance with biblical scriptures, Bishop Magaya emphasized that assemblies and worship devoid of advocacy for justice are meaningless before God. In a stark reminder of the cost of such advocacy, he recalled his own arrest in June 2022 for leading prayers for national peace and prosperity, an event that saw 36 other individuals apprehended alongside him.

Read More