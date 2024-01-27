Beitbridge Healthcare Revolution: A New Era of Improved Services

The small community of Beitbridge, Zimbabwe, is witnessing a transformative shift in their healthcare landscape. The Government's devolution initiative, an effort of the Second Republic, has ushered in a new era of improved access to healthcare services in the district. The initiative, which redirects funds to priority projects within districts, has facilitated the construction of three modern clinics in Beitbridge: Chabili, Dumba, and Mazunga. These clinics are set to serve over 6,000 inhabitants, substantially minimizing the need for long-distance travel for medical care.

Beitbridge's Healthcare Revolution

Historically, Beitbridge's healthcare system was under-resourced and overburdened. Pregnant women often had to deliver at home or while traveling to clinics, resulting in fatal outcomes in some instances. However, the landscape is changing now. The devolution funds have not only led to the construction of new medical facilities but also significantly enhanced the existing ones. The Beitbridge Rural District Council's CEO, Mr. Peter Moyo, expressed satisfaction with the advancements in the district's healthcare system.

The Role of Devolution Funds

Although the project to improve Beitbridge's healthcare facilities began in 2003, it made little headway until the Government's intervention in 2020. Today, the Chabili Clinic is fully operational, while Dumba and Mazunga are nearing completion. However, Moyo emphasized the need for a consistent supply of drugs and medications to ensure these centers can fully serve the community.

More than Healthcare: An Overall Upliftment

The reach of the devolution funds extends beyond healthcare. They have also facilitated improvements in education, water access, and road conditions within Beitbridge. The construction of new schools is underway, water schemes have been introduced to grant villages easier access to clean water, and roads are being graded annually to improve transportation. Mr. Moyo pointed out these developments as a manifestation of the Government's commitment to ensuring that all citizens benefit from essential services, aligning with President Mnangagwa's mantra to leave no one and no place behind.