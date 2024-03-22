Beitbridge Film Expo 2024: Combating Gender Violence Through Cinema

The Beitbridge Film Expo, which commenced yesterday and is set to conclude tomorrow at Beitbridge Hotel, has taken a bold step towards addressing social issues through the medium of film. Organized with a focus on equipping filmmakers and ending gender-based violence and child abuse, the event has drawn attention from various sectors. Progress Moyo, the project manager, shared insights with NewsDay Life & Style on the expo's ambitious objectives and the expected outcomes.

Empowering Filmmakers, Addressing Social Ills

At the heart of the expo lies the dual objective of providing aspiring and established filmmakers with the tools they need to create impactful, world-class productions and tackling pressing social issues. "The expo’s main objective and purpose is to encourage communities to eradicate social ills such as gender-based violence and child abuse," Moyo emphasized. The event promises a rich program of film screenings, workshops, and networking opportunities, designed to foster collaboration and innovation within the filmmaking community.

Special Guests and Screenings

The expo is not just about workshops and networking; it's also a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works. Notable screenings include 'The Bridge' by Donzvo Entertainment, 'My Maid My Best Friend', and 'Sometimes in Life' by Classic Movies, among others. Adding to the event's prestige, Cossam Zulu, a cultural officer in the Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture ministry, Babongile Gora from Safe Haven, and Mr. Vela from the National Arts Council, will grace the event as special guests.

Impact and Future Collaborations

The potential impact of the Beitbridge Film Expo extends far beyond its conclusion. By offering a space for dialogue, learning, and exhibition, the expo aims to inspire filmmakers to tackle gender-based violence and child abuse in their work, fostering a culture of awareness and change. Moyo's vision for the expo is clear: to build a community of filmmakers who are not just skilled in their craft but are also committed to making a difference in society.

As the Beitbridge Film Expo 2024 wraps up, its legacy promises to be one of inspiration, collaboration, and social change. By leveraging the power of film, the expo aims to challenge and ultimately reduce the prevalence of gender-based violence and child abuse, marking a significant step forward in the use of creative arts for social activism.