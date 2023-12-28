en English
Zimbabwe

BancABC Zimbabwe Elevates Online Banking with New Features

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:12 am EST
BancABC Zimbabwe Elevates Online Banking with New Features

In an effort to streamline financial transactions and enhance user experience, BancABC Zimbabwe has upgraded its online banking platform. The overhaul has introduced multiple features designed to facilitate more secure transactions for its customers.

Notable among the new features are US dollar RTGS transfers, US dollar bank-to-wallet transfers, US dollar ZIPIT transfers, and US dollar internal and own account transfers. In addition, the platform now offers detailed account statements, providing a clear record of all transactions made.

Convenience Meets Security

Customers are invited to visit BancABC to commence transactions immediately. The benefits are manifold, ranging from making online payments, subscribing to music and movie sites, to sending money to children at university. And all of these come with the assurance of security. Opening an account is a straightforward process, requiring only an ID and a nominal fee of ZWL$5. Remarkably, there is no need for proof of residence, making it accessible to a wider audience.

24/7 Accessibility and Financial Freedom

The account can be linked to a mobile wallet, enabling 24/7 money transfers via ZIPIT. This feature provides the convenience of handling financial matters from the comfort of home or office at any given time. BancABC’s dedication to customer convenience is further demonstrated by their initiative to provide contact details for various BancABC branches and a notice that BancABC is a member of the Deposit Protection Scheme.

Embracing Digital Transformation

The upgrade is a significant step forward in the bank’s digital transformation journey. It comes at a time when the global digital banking platform market is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2021 to USD 13.9 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 11.3%. Around 2.5 billion individuals are expected to benefit from online banking services by 2024. In the digital age, traditional banks risk losing their competitive edge without technology-driven services, and BancABC Zimbabwe is ensuring it stays ahead of the curve.

Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

