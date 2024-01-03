Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe Splits Amid Accusations Against Church President

In the heart of Zimbabwe, a spiritual chasm has emerged within the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM), leading to the formation of a new faction – the Apostolic Faith Mission of Zimbabwe (AFMOZ). This fissure was birthed from allegations against the church’s president, Cossum Chiangwa, who stands accused of autocratically amending the AFM constitution to extend his tenure, thereby flouting the church’s long-standing democratic protocols and age restrictions for leadership roles.

Church’s Constitutional Crisis

AFM, a beacon of faith for many, has a democratic process in place for electing leaders every three years, coupled with an age limit rule that caps the presidency at 65 years. This crisis, caused by purported constitutional amendments, has rattled the bedrock of the church, leaving many congregants, like Regina Mubaka, feeling disoriented and driven away from their spiritual home due to the escalating internal conflicts.

Religious Leaders Weigh In

Amid the tumult, prominent religious figures have voiced their concerns. Archbishop Busani Sibanda and Pastors Fraternity chairperson Isaac Chamonyonga have underscored the vital necessity for churches to have unambiguous constitutions that align with national laws, specifically addressing matters of succession and inheritance to avert such disputes. They advocate for churches to be pillars of unity, justice, and transparency, serving as moral compasses in the community.

Practical Implications of Leadership Succession

Mathias Tsine, the secretary-general of the Federation For Indigenous Churches of Zimbabwe, has shed light on an often overlooked aspect within church establishments. While churches remain primarily focused on spiritual matters, they tend to neglect the practical implications of leadership and property succession. This oversight, Tsine points out, can be the seedbed for conflicts. He posits that well-crafted constitutions and policies on succession and inheritance can serve as effective deterrents against such issues.

As the crisis continues to unfold, members like Mubaka are left in a state of uncertainty about their future with the church. However, amid the discord, there remains a shared hope among the congregants for a peaceful resolution and a return to the principles that once united them under the umbrella of faith.