Afro Pop Artist Cojac Draws Inspiration from Legends for Impactful Music

RISING dancehall and afro pop artiste Jeremiah Muzimbawake, known professionally as Cojac, has publicly voiced his admiration for the meaningful music created by past musicians. In a recent interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Cojac expressed how legends like Leonard Dembo, Oliver Mtukudzi, and John Chibadura have influenced his approach to music, aiming to produce works that deeply resonate with his audience.

Legacy of Music Legends

Cojac pointed out the stark differences between the content produced by his predecessors and the current trends in the music industry. He highlighted how these legends managed to create music that not only entertained but also positively impacted their listeners, all without resorting to vulgar language. This realization has prompted Cojac to delve into the archives of these musicians, seeking ideas and inspiration to craft music that can similarly touch lives.

Challenges on the Path to Creativity

Despite his clear vision and creative drive, Cojac revealed that his journey has not been without its challenges. Since his debut in 2003 with the single 'Mudiwa Feli,' financial constraints have consistently hampered his ability to release new projects regularly. Moreover, personal obstacles, particularly misunderstanding and lack of support from his spouse concerning his career choice, have added to his trials. However, Cojac remains undeterred, drawing strength from the support of his mother and the inspiration he finds in the music of his idols.

Looking Ahead: A New Album on the Horizon

Looking forward, Cojac is excited about the upcoming release of his 15-track album, which promises to be a testament to his growth as an artist and his commitment to producing meaningful music. With this project, Cojac aims to bridge the gap between entertainment and impactful artistry, hoping to inspire both current and future generations. As he prepares for this significant milestone, the anticipation among his fans and followers of Afro pop and dancehall music is palpable.

Through his journey, Cojac embodies the essence of resilience and the power of inspiration drawn from musical legends. His story is a reminder of the profound impact music can have on individuals and society at large, urging artists to prioritize substance and positive messaging in their creations. As Cojac continues to navigate the complexities of the music industry, his upcoming album is eagerly awaited as a potential beacon of meaningful musical expression in contemporary times.