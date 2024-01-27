A Twist in Zimbabwe's Opposition Politics: Chamisa Quits CCC

In a surprising turn of events, Nelson Chamisa, former leader of Zimbabwe’s opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), declared his sudden departure from the party. Chamisa's decision, according to Advocate Eric Matinenga, former Constitutional Affairs Minister in Zimbabwe's Government of National Unity (2009-2013), was abrupt and potentially lacked adequate consultation with key stakeholders and the public.

Allegations of Government Interference

Chamisa did not hesitate to blame President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his party for his resignation, accusing them of commandeering the CCC through state institutions. The former CCC leader leveled accusations of fraud, corruption, and authoritarian tactics by Mnangagwa's party during the 2023 election, leading to concerns from international election watchdogs and the global community.

Human Rights Watch's Report

Human Rights Watch also published a report detailing the government's failure to meet international standards for a free and fair election. This narrative of government interference and sabotage serves as a backdrop to Chamisa's decision to step down and set up a new party.

Matinenga's Advice to Chamisa

Matinenga advised Chamisa to engage with genuine CCC members before Parliament's session on Monday to address unresolved issues and strategize a unified way forward. He also suggested Chamisa to refrain from contesting any potential recalls by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims leadership of CCC, and to consider withdrawing from upcoming by-elections. The former minister noted that some Members of Parliament and Senators are already planning their responses and that a collective approach should be taken to clarify the leadership situation within the CCC to the Speaker of Parliament and the President of the Senate.