Zimbabwe Revisits Stance on Starlink, Engages in Talks Despite Prior Security Concerns

ZIMBABWE appears to have made a U-turn over Starlink amid revelations senior government officials are in talks with the satellite internet service provider owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

Zimbabwe has not licensed Starlink to sell its product due to "security reasons" despite several companies including parastatals and individuals already using its services.

According to a reliable source close to the developments, discussions between government representatives and officials from Starlink are currently underway.

"Government is now bringing in Starlink and they are meeting officials from Starlink. You can confirm with Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services minister [Tatenda] Mavetera for more information. But she said that it is still confidential," a source told NewsDay.

Asked about the latest government was courting Starlink, Mavetera said: "Can you wait a bit to do that story, call me tomorrow [today], there is something that I am just waiting for. Maybe by Wednesday [today], I will be able to comment."

Government's Change of Heart

Sources in government, however, told NewsDay that government's latest stance comes after a realisation that it was a fighting a losing battle amid an influx of Starlink gadgets into Zimbabwe.

Recently, former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation chief executive officer Adelaide Chikurungu was pushed out of the parastatal on allegations that she acquired a Starlink internet kit for the State broadcaster, among other charges, despite the government's position on its illegality.

Impact on Local Broadcasting and Connectivity

Previously, ZBC used LiveView and Aviwest internet services for live streaming in rural areas where connectivity from local mobile network operators was non-existent.

The State broadcaster failed to honour its contractual obligations with LiveView and Aviwest Streamhub, which saw the broadcaster being cut off leaving authorities opting for Starlink as a stop gap measure.

Looking Forward

This shift in stance by the Zimbabwean government indicates a possible new chapter in internet connectivity for the nation, potentially enhancing access and reliability for businesses and individuals alike.

While details remain sparse and official comments are pending, the dialogue with Starlink could signify a pivotal moment in Zimbabwe's telecommunications landscape, promising a future where high-speed internet is more broadly accessible.