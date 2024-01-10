ZANAMACA Faces Legal Action Over Unpaid Statutory Assessments

In a significant legal development, the Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) has been dragged to court for breaching its statutory financial responsibilities. The association is under fire for its failure to remit necessary assessments to the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board, within the stipulated timeframe.

Charges against ZANAMACA

ZANAMACA’s president, Frank Mupila, stands accused of not paying statutory assessments amounting to K7,520.04. The amount includes a 10 percent penalty for the 2023 fiscal year. Despite vehemently denying the charges, the legal proceedings against the association persist.

The Defense Stance

Mupila has defended his association, stating that ZANAMACA operates with volunteers rather than employees. However, the court has read the charges and elucidated the rationale behind the legal action, implying that the defense might not hold up under legal scrutiny.

Implications for ZANAMACA

This lawsuit, if proven, could have serious implications for ZANAMACA, potentially affecting its credibility and operations. The full context and implications of this legal issue, however, are not available in the accessible part of the content. Readers interested in the complete details of this case are urged to subscribe to the premium service for comprehensive access.