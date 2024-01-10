en English
Business

ZANAMACA Faces Legal Action Over Unpaid Statutory Assessments

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
ZANAMACA Faces Legal Action Over Unpaid Statutory Assessments

In a significant legal development, the Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) has been dragged to court for breaching its statutory financial responsibilities. The association is under fire for its failure to remit necessary assessments to the Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board, within the stipulated timeframe.

Charges against ZANAMACA

ZANAMACA’s president, Frank Mupila, stands accused of not paying statutory assessments amounting to K7,520.04. The amount includes a 10 percent penalty for the 2023 fiscal year. Despite vehemently denying the charges, the legal proceedings against the association persist.

The Defense Stance

Mupila has defended his association, stating that ZANAMACA operates with volunteers rather than employees. However, the court has read the charges and elucidated the rationale behind the legal action, implying that the defense might not hold up under legal scrutiny.

Implications for ZANAMACA

This lawsuit, if proven, could have serious implications for ZANAMACA, potentially affecting its credibility and operations. The full context and implications of this legal issue, however, are not available in the accessible part of the content. Readers interested in the complete details of this case are urged to subscribe to the premium service for comprehensive access.

Business Zambia
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

