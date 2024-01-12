Zambia’s President Commissions US$80 Million Expansion of Zambia Breweries PLC

In a key development reflecting Zambia’s proactive approach towards bolstering its industrial prowess, President Hakainde Hichilema has put into operation the expanded plant of Zambia Breweries PLC, an ambitious project that saw an infusion of US$80 million. This move comes as part of the country’s wider strategy to stimulate economic growth through fostering private sector participation and enhancing manufacturing capabilities.

President Hichilema Champions Private-Government Collaboration

During the commissioning ceremony, President Hichilema underscored the crucial role of collaboration between the private sector and the government. He made a clarion call to private entities to sync with governmental efforts aimed at fostering economic development. The government’s beckoning of the private sector is not just a call for investments, but a strategic move to build a synergy that can potentiate the growth and development of the nation.

Upgraded Facility: A Boost to Zambia’s Industrial Sector

The upgraded facility of Zambia Breweries, backed by a robust US$80 million investment, is set to significantly enhance its production capacity. This, in turn, is expected to contribute substantially to the industrial sector of the country. The brewing industry forms an integral part of Zambia’s economy, and this expansion project stands as a testament to the nation’s commitment to encouraging private investment and strengthening its manufacturing capabilities.

Zambia: Nurturing Economic Growth through Private Investments

This move by President Hichilema is indicative of Zambia’s strategic planning aimed at advancing the nation’s economy. By facilitating and encouraging private investment, the country is creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and grow, thus reinforcing the nation’s economic foundations. With such strategic measures, Zambia is poised to make significant strides in its journey towards economic prosperity.