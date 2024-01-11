Zambia’s Palabana Dairy Cooperative Society: Resilience and Strategic Support Yield Financial Growth

In a testament to the power of cooperative farming and collective resilience, the Palabana Dairy Cooperative Society in Zambia reported a gross income exceeding K20 million for the year 2023. This figure represents a noteworthy six percent increase from the previous year’s earnings. The good news was disclosed during the annual general meeting held in Chongwe, a bustling region in Zambia.

Resilience and Strategic Support

The cooperative’s chairperson, Pamela Ndhlovu, attributed this significant financial growth to the unyielding spirit of its members. Their hard work, dedication, and resilience were the cornerstones of their success. Furthermore, Ndhlovu highlighted the invaluable contribution of various stakeholders. Among these was the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), a critical contributor that provided a grant to bolster the cooperative’s operations.

Prudent Management and Utilization of Grants

Out of the grant provided by USADF, the cooperative has already accessed and judiciously utilized K214,000 in the first phase of their operations. The emphasis has been on prudent management of these funds to ensure the cooperative can secure further funding in subsequent phases. This approach has helped the cooperative maximize the benefits of the grant and underlines the importance of responsible financial management in ensuring sustainable growth.

Diversification Strategy for Boosting Production

Ndhlovu also shed light on the cooperative’s ongoing diversification strategy, designed to fuel a boost in milk production. This strategy is a testament to the cooperative’s commitment to innovation and adaptation, essential qualities in the dynamic and challenging environment of the agricultural sector. As the Palabana Dairy Cooperative Society continues to evolve and expand, its achievements serve as a beacon, illuminating the potential for growth and sustainability within Zambia’s agricultural sector.