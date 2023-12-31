en English
Zambia

Zambian President’s Suspension of Judge Sparks Controversy

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:27 pm EST
The suspension of Lusaka High Court Judge Timothy Katanekwa by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has prompted a storm of debate, shining a spotlight on the judiciary’s integrity and autonomy. The Green Party President, Peter Sinkamba, has openly criticized the suspension, while Governance Expert Wesley Miyanda has applauded the President’s decisive action.

The Suspension

President Hichilema’s move to suspend Judge Katanekwa was based on a recommendation from the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC). The JCC’s report cited a consistent failure by Judge Katanekwa to deliver judgments on time, coupled with allegations of incompetence. In response to the suspension, the Judge has been given two options: either to resign or present his defense before the JCC within a thirty-day window. This procedure is outlined in Zambia’s constitution, which guarantees both accountability and the full right to defense for judges and judicial officers.

Criticism and Support

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has contested the suspension, although the specifics of his argument remain undisclosed. On the flip side, Governance Expert Wesley Miyanda has praised President Hichilema’s decision, viewing it as a bold action towards accountability in the judiciary. The suspension has also raised concerns from the Socialist Party, which fears that it threatens the principle of separation of powers and may erode checks and balances in Zambian politics.

Implications for Zambia’s Judiciary

The ongoing legal disputes involving the former Zambian President Edgar Lungu and the Director of Public Prosecutions further underscore the urgent need for a review and reform of Zambia’s judicial system. This suspension, therefore, is not just about one judge; it’s a reflection of larger issues plaguing Zambia’s judiciary. As the nation grapples with how to best uphold the integrity and autonomy of their legal system, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to see if this suspension marks the beginning of a thorough judiciary reform or an erosion of democratic governance.

Zambia
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

