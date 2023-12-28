Zambian President Suspends High Court Judge Amid Allegations

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has suspended Lusaka High Court Judge Timothy Katenekwa from his duties. This significant decision was made following a recommendation from the Judicial Complaints Commission. The President exercised his powers vested in him pursuant to Article 144 sub-article three of the Constitution. The suspension was announced by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Decisive Action Reflects Checks and Balances

The suspension of a high court judge is a noteworthy event within the judiciary system of any country, reflecting the checks and balances in place to address potential issues within the legal framework. This decision aligns with constitutional provisions and underscores the government’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judiciary.

Allegations of Misconduct and Corruption

The specifics leading to the suspension have not been publicly disclosed. However, it is known that Judge Katenekwa was under pressure to render adverse judgment against the Patriotic Front. Old cases where he allegedly failed to deliver six judgments were quickly brought to the Judicial Complaints Commission. There were also allegations of misconduct and corruption against Katenekwa, including suspicious interactions with lawyers representing Zambian Breweries. Katenekwa has chosen to tender in a letter of resignation or retirement since he is due to retire in January 2024.

Seismic Shifts in Judiciary

The suspension of Judge Katenekwa indicates a mechanism of accountability and oversight within Zambia’s judicial system. It also marks a significant shift within the country’s judiciary. The details of this event, however, remain behind a paywall, indicating that further information is available only to premium subscribers of the reporting news outlet.