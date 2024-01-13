Zambian President Highlights Need for Rural Investment Amid Unplanned Urban Migration

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has voiced his apprehensions over the persistent trend of unplanned migration from rural to urban areas. This escalating shift presents a multitude of challenges, including the overpopulation of cities, strain on urban infrastructure, and depletion of the workforce in rural locales.

Unplanned Urbanization: A Growing Concern

Hichilema’s comments underscore the urgency of addressing this issue. Unregulated migration often leads to overwhelming urban centers while simultaneously draining rural areas of their human resources. The repercussions are felt on both ends: cities are burdened with accommodating an influx of new residents, and rural regions grapple with a dwindling workforce.

Revitalizing Rural Zambia: A Call to Action

The Zambian President is urging citizens to consider investment opportunities in rural parts of the country. The aim is to create a more balanced demographic distribution by enhancing the attractiveness of rural regions. By encouraging investment in these areas, the hope is to foster opportunities that would deter the exodus towards cities and potentially even reverse the trend.

Rural Development: A Pillar of Economic Growth

President Hichilema’s call-to-action indicates an acute awareness of the potential of rural development to contribute to the nation’s overall economic growth and stability. It is a recognition that every part of Zambia, not just its urban centers, is integral to the country’s prosperity. The President’s vision for rural Zambia is not merely one of subsistence but of sustainable and inclusive growth.