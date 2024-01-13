en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Zambia

Zambian President Highlights Need for Rural Investment Amid Unplanned Urban Migration

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:34 pm EST
Zambian President Highlights Need for Rural Investment Amid Unplanned Urban Migration

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has voiced his apprehensions over the persistent trend of unplanned migration from rural to urban areas. This escalating shift presents a multitude of challenges, including the overpopulation of cities, strain on urban infrastructure, and depletion of the workforce in rural locales.

Unplanned Urbanization: A Growing Concern

Hichilema’s comments underscore the urgency of addressing this issue. Unregulated migration often leads to overwhelming urban centers while simultaneously draining rural areas of their human resources. The repercussions are felt on both ends: cities are burdened with accommodating an influx of new residents, and rural regions grapple with a dwindling workforce.

Revitalizing Rural Zambia: A Call to Action

The Zambian President is urging citizens to consider investment opportunities in rural parts of the country. The aim is to create a more balanced demographic distribution by enhancing the attractiveness of rural regions. By encouraging investment in these areas, the hope is to foster opportunities that would deter the exodus towards cities and potentially even reverse the trend.

Rural Development: A Pillar of Economic Growth

President Hichilema’s call-to-action indicates an acute awareness of the potential of rural development to contribute to the nation’s overall economic growth and stability. It is a recognition that every part of Zambia, not just its urban centers, is integral to the country’s prosperity. The President’s vision for rural Zambia is not merely one of subsistence but of sustainable and inclusive growth.

0
Zambia
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Zambia

See more
11 mins ago
Violent Confrontation for Sampa's Agents in Petauke: A Turn of Events
In a significant turn of events, political agents Victor Kapungwe and Nkonge Musubilwa faced a violent confrontation in Petauke, a town in Zambia’s Eastern Province. This duo, known for their aggressive rhetoric against former President Edgar Lungu, were cornered and badly beaten, marking a drastic change in their political narrative. A Verbal Offensive Turned Physical
Violent Confrontation for Sampa's Agents in Petauke: A Turn of Events
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
4 hours ago
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
Zambia National Service Partners with Rainbow Milling to Tackle High Mealie Meal Prices
4 hours ago
Zambia National Service Partners with Rainbow Milling to Tackle High Mealie Meal Prices
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
4 hours ago
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
4 hours ago
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election: The Implications
Zambian Man Sentenced for Attacking Father Over Witchcraft Accusations
4 hours ago
Zambian Man Sentenced for Attacking Father Over Witchcraft Accusations
Latest Headlines
World News
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
2 mins
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
6 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
7 mins
Massive Demonstration in London Calls for End to 'Israeli Genocide in Gaza'
Cleanliness and Mental Health: The 'Clean Enough' Approach
9 mins
Cleanliness and Mental Health: The 'Clean Enough' Approach
Ugandan Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 for Land-Related Fraud
9 mins
Ugandan Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 for Land-Related Fraud
Global Day of Action for Gaza: Worldwide Protests Demand Policy Change
10 mins
Global Day of Action for Gaza: Worldwide Protests Demand Policy Change
Violent Confrontation for Sampa's Agents in Petauke: A Turn of Events
11 mins
Violent Confrontation for Sampa's Agents in Petauke: A Turn of Events
Political Controversy Ignites as Keir Starmer Criticizes Rishi Sunak
12 mins
Political Controversy Ignites as Keir Starmer Criticizes Rishi Sunak
Bunyoro Kitara Diocese Bishop Announces Retirement: A Legacy of Change and Development
13 mins
Bunyoro Kitara Diocese Bishop Announces Retirement: A Legacy of Change and Development
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app