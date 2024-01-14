en English
Zambia

Zambian President Encourages Investment in Rural Areas to Counteract Unplanned Urban Migration

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
In a recent address to the nation, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema raised a pressing issue that has been slowly creeping into the socio-economic landscape of the country: the uncontrolled migration from rural to urban areas. The president observed that this trend is unfolding in a haphazard manner, threatening to foster a host of challenges in the urban centers, including overpopulation, resource strain, and housing inadequacy.

Migration Patterns and Consequences

The phenomenon of rural-urban migration is not exclusive to Zambia. It is a global trend, often driven by the search for better economic prospects, education, healthcare, and access to other essential services. However, when this movement is not properly managed, it can lead to a clustering of population in urban areas, thereby straining resources and infrastructure. This, in turn, can exacerbate socio-economic inequalities, environmental degradation, and health crises.

Investment as a Solution

President Hichilema, in his address, urged Zambian citizens to consider investing in the country’s rural areas. By promoting investment in these regions, the president’s strategy aims to create a balance in development across the country. This approach is expected to generate employment opportunities in rural areas and, in turn, discourage mass migration to urban centers. Moreover, it can also help to preserve rural landscapes, improve local economies, and maintain cultural heritage.

A Broader Strategy for Sustainable Urbanization

This call for investment is part of a larger strategy designed to ensure sustainable urbanization and economic growth for the nation. By fostering balanced development across its rural and urban areas, Zambia can alleviate the pressures on its cities, improve the quality of life for all its citizens, and create a model for other developing nations grappling with similar challenges. As President Hichilema emphasized, ‘A balanced development is not just an economic necessity, but a social imperative.’

Zambia
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Zambia

