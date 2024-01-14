en English
Business

Zambia Railways’ Dire State Exposed: A Call for Revival

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:01 am EST
Zambia Railways’ Dire State Exposed: A Call for Revival

In a stark revelation, Emmanuel Hachipuka, the Board Chairperson of Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL), has unveiled the grim reality confronting the railway company. During a recent visit to Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe, Hachipuka noted severe challenges in equipment, operations, and finances plaguing ZRL, once a daily operator, now reduced to running just one train per week.

A Call for Revival

Deeming this decline unacceptable, Hachipuka issued a resolute call for action. His sentiments found support in Lennox Shimwambwa, the Kabwe District Commissioner, who underscored the importance of ZRL’s revival for the local community. In response, Mwanakampwe urged the ZRL board to leverage the government’s policy of transporting bulky goods via rail, vowing the provincial administration’s unwavering support to help the railway company navigate its present predicament.

The Path to Recovery

The expectation now rests on strategic initiatives and collaborative efforts between the government and provincial authorities. The goal is to bolster ZRL’s equipment, operations, and financial health, thereby revitalizing its role in Zambia’s transportation network. The challenges may be formidable, but the resolve to surmount them appears equally tenacious.

Stakes for the Local Community

More than a corporate conundrum, the plight of ZRL resonates deeply with the local community. The railway company’s resurgence could bring renewed hope and economic vitality to the region. It’s a challenge that extends beyond the boardroom, touching the lives of local residents who eagerly await the railway’s revival. As such, the stakes are high, and the call for action resounds louder than ever before.

Business Transportation Zambia
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

