UPND Members, Including Permanent Secretary, Sue State for False Imprisonment

In a significant development, five members of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), including Permanent Secretary Patrick Mucheleka, have initiated legal action against the State. The claimants allege malicious prosecution and false imprisonment, seeking compensation for the mental distress, anguish, inconvenience, and embarrassment they have suffered as a result.

Details of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit, which has been filed in the Lusaka High Court, details allegations of false imprisonment, aggravated and exemplary damages for malicious prosecution, and various other forms of distress and inconvenience. The claimants include not just Mucheleka, but four other UPND members as well, all of whom were detained for a period of 31 days.

Allegations of Misconduct

One of the claimants alleges that he was tortured while in detention at the Kasama Police Station. The members were charged with aggravated robbery and had proceedings in the Subordinate Court. However, they were ultimately released due to a lack of evidence supporting the charges against them.

Implications of the Lawsuit

Without additional information, the exact circumstances and potential implications of this lawsuit remain unclear. However, the initiation of such legal action against the State by high-ranking officials of the ruling party could have significant political implications. It may also potentially impact the relationship between the State and the UPND.