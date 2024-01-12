en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Resumption of Mealie Meal Distribution Set to Address Food Shortage in Eastern Province

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:42 pm EST
Resumption of Mealie Meal Distribution Set to Address Food Shortage in Eastern Province

After several weeks of scarcity due to government-imposed restrictions, the distribution of mealie meal is anticipated to resume in the Eastern Province and several other regions of the country. This development is not just a resumption of supply but a sigh of relief for the residents who have been grappling with the shortage of this staple food.

A Halt in Distribution

The government had imposed certain restrictions in the recent past which led to the interruption in the distribution of mealie meal. The action had been necessitated due to reasons not disclosed by the authorities. However, it resulted in a shortage of mealie meal, a staple food in the Eastern Province and other regions. The scarcity of this essential commodity had created a palpable tension among the residents, who were left without their primary food source for several weeks.

Uplifting the Restraints

The government, acknowledging the worsening situation, decided to lift the restrictions, paving the way for the resumption of mealie meal distribution. The decision has been welcomed with much relief by the millers as well as the residents of the affected regions. The millers are set to restart the supply chain of the mealie meal, aiming to address the shortage and restore the normal flow of food supply.

Anticipated Resumption

The resumption of mealie meal supply is expected to begin this week. Millers across the Eastern Province and other areas are gearing up to ensure the smooth and timely distribution of mealie meal. The regions are hopeful that this step will effectively address the shortage of their staple food, bringing an end to the weeks-long crisis. The resumption is not just about restoring the supply chain; it is about reinstating the normalcy and rhythm of life in these regions.

0
Agriculture Business Zambia
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
25 mins ago
Belize Government Initiates 'Last Mile' Access Road Construction to Corozal Free Zone
On January 11, 2024, the Belizean Government set into motion a pivotal project that promises to alter the economic landscape of the nation. Known as ‘the last mile,’ this initiative marks the commencement of construction on a critical 1.6-kilometer access road. Acting as a bridge between Belize and Mexico, this road will link to the
Belize Government Initiates 'Last Mile' Access Road Construction to Corozal Free Zone
Persistent Heavy Rains in Gauteng: A Province in Peril
2 hours ago
Persistent Heavy Rains in Gauteng: A Province in Peril
Romanian Farmers and Truck Drivers Stage Major Protest over Economic Pressures
2 hours ago
Romanian Farmers and Truck Drivers Stage Major Protest over Economic Pressures
El Paso Commissioners Greenlight Rezoning Request Amid Water Concerns
42 mins ago
El Paso Commissioners Greenlight Rezoning Request Amid Water Concerns
A Call for Retailers: Support First Nations' Self-Determination
56 mins ago
A Call for Retailers: Support First Nations' Self-Determination
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
2 hours ago
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
4 mins
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
5 mins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
6 mins
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
7 mins
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
9 mins
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
10 mins
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
12 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
17 mins
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
18 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app