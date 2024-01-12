Resumption of Mealie Meal Distribution Set to Address Food Shortage in Eastern Province

After several weeks of scarcity due to government-imposed restrictions, the distribution of mealie meal is anticipated to resume in the Eastern Province and several other regions of the country. This development is not just a resumption of supply but a sigh of relief for the residents who have been grappling with the shortage of this staple food.

A Halt in Distribution

The government had imposed certain restrictions in the recent past which led to the interruption in the distribution of mealie meal. The action had been necessitated due to reasons not disclosed by the authorities. However, it resulted in a shortage of mealie meal, a staple food in the Eastern Province and other regions. The scarcity of this essential commodity had created a palpable tension among the residents, who were left without their primary food source for several weeks.

Uplifting the Restraints

The government, acknowledging the worsening situation, decided to lift the restrictions, paving the way for the resumption of mealie meal distribution. The decision has been welcomed with much relief by the millers as well as the residents of the affected regions. The millers are set to restart the supply chain of the mealie meal, aiming to address the shortage and restore the normal flow of food supply.

Anticipated Resumption

The resumption of mealie meal supply is expected to begin this week. Millers across the Eastern Province and other areas are gearing up to ensure the smooth and timely distribution of mealie meal. The regions are hopeful that this step will effectively address the shortage of their staple food, bringing an end to the weeks-long crisis. The resumption is not just about restoring the supply chain; it is about reinstating the normalcy and rhythm of life in these regions.