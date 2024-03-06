Four Arrested in Lusaka for Illicit Kachasu Sale Near University Teaching Hospitals

In a recent crackdown on illegal alcohol trade in Lusaka, four individuals have been detained for their involvement in selling kachasu, a homemade brew, in close proximity to the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH). Lusaka City Council's assistant public relations manager, Bulumba Nyambe, disclosed the arrests followed an inspection aimed at gauging compliance with regulations governing the manufacturing and distribution of illicit beverages.

Advertisment

The sale of kachasu not only flouts legal stipulations but is also implicated in contributing to a decline in school attendance among children, drawn instead to the consumption of this unlawful liquor. Despite ongoing prohibitions and public advisories, the trade in kachasu persists, especially within various townships, underscoring a blatant disregard for liquor regulations.

Operation and Observations

"During the operation, it was observed that people have persisted in selling intoxicating beer, thereby disregarding liquor regulations, despite warnings from the local authority," stated Nyambe. This operation revealed a continued defiance against the law, which explicitly bans the production or sale of any alcoholic beverage through fermentation without proper authorization. The council's response to this defiance is the application of legal measures against the offenders, aiming to set a precedent to deter similar violations.

Advertisment

Future Council Actions

According to Nyambe, the Lusaka City Council (LCC) is committed to ongoing inspections to curb the manufacture and sale of illicit alcohol, protecting the public from the health risks associated with such practices. The council's efforts to enforce compliance are part of a broader strategy to ensure public safety and uphold health standards within the community.

Nyambe also appealed to Lusaka residents, urging them to report any illegal alcohol production or sales activities. This call to action highlights the council's reliance on community cooperation to identify and address violations effectively.

Advertisment

Impact on Community and Legal Implications

The illicit trade in kachasu poses significant health and social risks, including the potential for increased school dropout rates among children. By taking a firm stance against such practices, the LCC aims to mitigate these risks and foster a safer, healthier environment for all residents. The legal repercussions faced by those arrested serve as a warning to others who might consider engaging in similar illegal activities.

As the LCC continues its vigilant oversight and enforcement actions, the broader implications of this crackdown on illicit liquor trade are likely to unfold. Through collaborative efforts between the council and the community, there is a hopeful outlook towards diminishing the prevalence of kachasu sales and consumption, ultimately contributing to the well-being and safety of Lusaka's residents.