Ex-Vice President Enoch Kavindele Praises UPND's Performance, Warns Against Opposition Distractions

In a recent declaration, former Vice-President of Zambia, Enoch Kavindele, has lauded the performance of the United Party for National Development (UPND), also referred to as the New Dawn administration. He maintained that their extraordinary performance record would make it difficult for any rival party to dethrone them.

A Beacon of Success: The Constituency Development Fund (CDF)

Kavindele drew attention to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as one of the pivotal programs that have gained extensive approval from the Zambian citizens. This program's success, according to Kavindele, is a testament to the UPND's strong commitment to facilitating development and serving its people.

Politics: A Lucrative Business?

Expounding further, Kavindele pointed out a concerning trend in Zambian politics. He argued that political affiliations seem to be more motivated by potential gains, as switching between parties appears to be a more profitable venture than most businesses. This statement was made to highlight the need for a more service-oriented political culture in the country.

The former Vice-President also delivered a word of caution to the ruling party. He urged the UPND to stay alert and not be distracted by the opposition, which he accused of indulging in bare politicking devoid of any constructive policies or actions.