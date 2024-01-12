Cleaning Association of Zambia’s President Acquitted of Libel Charges

Lawrence Makumbi, President of the Cleaning Association of Zambia (CAZ), has been cleared of six counts of libel by the Lusaka Magistrate Court. The court’s ruling signifies the culmination of a defamation lawsuit involving undisclosed allegations against the Managing Director of Nemchem.

A case devoid of merit

Makumbi found himself in the legal crosshairs of NemChem Managing Director, Toni Burato. The specifics of the case, including the precise nature of the supposed libelous statements, were not explicitly disclosed. The court dismissed the case after the Director of Public Prosecutions denied Burato’s application to prosecute Makumbi for libel, stating a lack of merit.

Defence strategy and acquittal

Delivered on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, the verdict saw Makumbi walk free. His defence team successfully argued for the case’s dismissal, citing that Makumbi had not been served the summons. Additionally, the legal representatives for the plaintiff were conspicuously absent during two court proceedings, further strengthening the defence’s position.

Makumbi’s post-acquittal remarks

Following the verdict, Makumbi expressed his gratitude towards the Judiciary for impartially administering justice. He committed himself to focus his efforts on advocating for the protection of cleaners’ rights, a cause close to his heart as the President of the Cleaning Association of Zambia.