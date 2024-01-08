en English
Agriculture

Army Worm Invasion Threatens Food Security in Kitwe District

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
Army Worm Invasion Threatens Food Security in Kitwe District

In the heart of Kitwe District, a silent invasion is underway. A 652-hectare stretch of maize fields, the lifeblood of the region, is under siege by an unwelcome intruder – the fall army worm. Affecting all 16 farming camps in the district, this scourge has set off alarm bells, threatening not only the region’s crop yield but also its food security.

Army Worms: The Insidious Invaders

Known for their ability to cause extensive damage, army worms are a farmer’s worst nightmare. These pests, which have now invaded the agricultural land of Kitwe, are notorious for their destructive tendencies, particularly towards maize – a staple food in many regions. The damage they inflict can be severe, reducing crop yields drastically and impacting food security on a wider scale.

The Vulnerable Agricultural Landscape

The situation in Kitwe underscores a critical vulnerability in our agricultural systems. With pest outbreaks such as this, it becomes increasingly clear that our food production is teetering on the edge of a precarious balance. Without effective pest management strategies, we risk significant impact on food production, and consequently, on the livelihoods of those dependent on these crops.

Striving for Effective Pest Management

The invasion of army worms in Kitwe brings to light the pressing need for effective pest management strategies. With the potential to cause significant damage, these pests can disrupt the balance of our agricultural systems. But it is not just about tackling the current crisis. The situation in Kitwe serves as a stark reminder of the need for proactive measures to prevent such invasions from happening in the future.

Agriculture Zambia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

