Agriculture Sector Crisis in Zambia: A Call for Urgent Measures

In a recent revelation, Fred M’membe has voiced concerns over the current state of Zambia’s agriculture sector under the United Party for National Development (UPND) government. M’membe holds the ruling party responsible for turning Zambia into a country on the brink of extreme hunger due to a string of failures in the agricultural realm. The issues put forth by M’membe include untimely delivery of farming inputs and a rampant level of corruption in the tender processes for procurement and delivery of fertilizers and other agricultural aids. These setbacks have led to a significant disruption in the sector, which plays a pivotal role in the country’s food security and economy.

The Crisis in Zambia’s Agriculture Sector

Zambia’s agriculture sector, the backbone of the country’s economy, is currently grappling with a series of challenges under the UPND government. Fred M’membe, a concerned citizen, has shed light on the critical issues that are pushing the sector, and consequently the country, towards the brink of extreme hunger. The primary issues highlighted by M’membe include the untimely delivery of farming inputs and widespread corruption in the procurement and delivery processes of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs.

The Impact of Corruption on Zambia’s Food Security

The high level of corruption in the tender processes for procurement and delivery of agricultural inputs has led to significant disruption in Zambia’s agriculture sector. This corruption, M’membe believes, has not only hampered the functioning of the sector but also put Zambia’s food security at severe risk. The untimely delivery of farming inputs further exacerbates the situation, affecting the overall agricultural output and leaving the country extremely hungry.

Need for Urgent Measures

Considering the critical role that the agriculture sector plays in Zambia’s economy and food security, the issues highlighted by M’membe call for immediate attention and rectification. The UPND government needs to address these concerns urgently to prevent further disruption in the sector and ensure the country’s food security. It is high time that stringent measures are taken to curb corruption in the procurement and delivery processes and ensure timely delivery of farming inputs. Only then can Zambia steer clear of the looming threat of extreme hunger.