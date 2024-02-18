Yulia Navalny Expresses Love for Husband Alexei in Heartfelt Social Media Post

Yulia Navalny, the wife of prominent Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, took to social media on Sunday to express her love for her husband. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Yulia shared a photo of herself and Navalny, their heads touching as they watched a performance together.

Advertisment

Navalny's Tragic Passing at Penal Colony

The post comes in the wake of Navalny's tragic passing on Friday. The 47-year-old former lawyer fell unconscious and subsequently died after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, located approximately 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow, where he was serving a three-decade sentence, as confirmed by the prison service.

International Response and Accusations

Advertisment

Following Navalny's death, leaders from Western countries, including U.S. President Joe Biden, paid tribute to Navalny's courage and condemned the circumstances surrounding his passing. Without citing evidence, they also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for Navalny's death. The United Kingdom went further, stating that there would be consequences for Russia.

Kremlin's Response

In response to the accusations and condemnation from Western leaders, the Kremlin labeled the reaction as "absolutely rabid" and deemed it unacceptable. President Putin, however, has yet to comment on Navalny's death.