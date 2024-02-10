Benny Johnson, a popular yet controversial YouTuber, has taken a bold stance against Senator Mitch McConnell, calling for his resignation and trial at Guantanamo Bay. This demand comes in response to McConnell's position on Ukraine aid, which Johnson believes is based on false information and an attempt to cover up the truth.

Johnson's views on Ukraine aid echo Kremlin propaganda, drawing criticism for their anti-American sentiments. His demand for McConnell's resignation and trial has sparked a heated debate, with many questioning the legitimacy of his claims.

The United States has provided $43 billion in support to Ukraine since the conflict began. According to Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, this aid is not just about Ukraine; it has global implications, supporting the international order that keeps all countries and populations safe.

This week, Senate Republicans blocked a $118 billion package that would have sent foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, while also allocating more funds to secure the country's southern border. This move has been criticized by former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott as 'all politics and no statesmanship'.

President Joe Biden has also criticized the Republican delay in approving new US aid to Ukraine, calling it 'outrageous' and 'close to criminal neglect' if the US Congress fails to support Ukraine.

The Border Issue

Republican lawmakers are withholding support for new military aid to Ukraine without further funds to stop illegal border crossings from Mexico. This stalemate has led to the blocking of fresh military aid to Ukraine, a move that has been widely criticized.

Despite this, a bipartisan Senate security package is expected to pass through the Senate in the coming days. However, some House conservatives are warning that they won't vote to fund any new foreign aid as long as the migrant crisis at the southern border persists.

The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), predicts that Democrats would support Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) if he faces a Republican revolt over Ukraine aid. However, Johnson has been noncommittal about his plans for the legislation.

The ongoing squabble over Ukraine aid and the border issue has created a divide within the Republican party, with some conservatives expressing reservations about voting for Ukraine aid until the border issue is addressed.

Meanwhile, Benny Johnson's calls for McConnell's resignation and trial continue to reverberate, adding another layer of complexity to an already contentious issue.